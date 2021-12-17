‘No kid should be without presents at Christmas’: Why these Dundee men will be sleeping in Magdalen Green bandstand this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘No kid should be without presents at Christmas’: Why these Dundee men will be sleeping in Magdalen Green bandstand this weekend

By Emma O'Neill
December 17 2021, 6.00pm
Derek Kelbie and his friend Barry Small will be sleeping rough in Dundee to raise money for Cash for Kids. Picture Alan Richardson

Two Dundee men will brave plunging temperatures to sleep rough in Magdalen Green bandstand this weekend.

Derek Kelbie and Barry Small were moved by reports that many Tayside children will wake up at Christmas without any presents this year.

And they plan to spend Sunday night sleeping in the city’s oldest park to raise money for children’s charity Cash for Kids.

Dundee bandstand
The pair will be sleeping out in the Magdalen Green bandstand this weekend. DCT Media.

Temperatures are expected to be near freezing, with the potential for rain.

“There shouldn’t be any kids who wake up on Christmas day without any presents,” Derek said.

“To be honest, I don’t know why we chose sleeping rough as a challenge.

“I think it was more we were looking at what could we do to raise money.

“It’s so cold at this time of year and we wanted to give ourselves a real challenge – so not just like a sponsored walk.”

Wanting to do something to help

Barry and Derek had already planned to give back to the community this year.

And when they heard a report on the radio about how many children were in poverty, they knew Cash for Kids was the right fit for them.

“I work in residential care myself,” Derek added.

“I’ve worked in care for seven years – I know Christmas is such a huge thing for a lot of young people.

“There are a lot of kids who wake up on Christmas with very little – or sometimes absolutely nothing.

Barry small and derek kelbie
Barry Small and Derek Kelbie will be camping out overnight to raise money. Picture Alan Richardson.

“We knew we wanted to do something to help.”

The pair launched an online fundraiser and hoped to raise £500 for the charity.

But they smashed that target within just 24 hours.

They increased their target to £1,000, to keep the momentum going and have already amassed more than £800.

Derek added: “Although it’s for a good cause, once you hit your target, we feel like people think there’s not really a need to donate.”

Derek said that the support he’s received has been so encouraging, they’re already hoping to do something again next year.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so here.