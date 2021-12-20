Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Car stolen from Dundee home found torched in early hours

By Alasdair Clark
December 20 2021, 8.25am Updated: December 20 2021, 1.30pm
Ballochmyle Drive in Dundee where the stolen car was found
Ballochmyle Drive in Dundee, where the stolen car was found.

A car stolen from outside a property on Hebrides Drive in Dundee was set on fire.

The white Hyundai 110 was found shortly after it was stolen in Ballochmyle Drive, severely damaged after having been set on fire.

Police say the vehicle was taken sometime between 8:30pm on Wednesday December 15 and 3am on Thursday December 16.

They have launched an appeal for witnesses who may have seen the car or have dashcam footage.

Dashcam appeal

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a car from outside an address in Hebrides Drive, Dundee, which took place between 8:30pm Wednesday 15 and 3am Thursday December 16.

“The white Hyundai 110, registration ST15ZWP, was found shortly after 3am in Ballochmyle Drive, severely damaged after having been set on fire.

“If you have any information that could help us, particularly if you drove past this car at some point and have dashcam footage, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given 100% anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 0311 of December 16.”

More from The Courier