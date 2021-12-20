Car stolen from Dundee home found torched in early hours

An error occurred. Please try again.

A car stolen from outside a property on Hebrides Drive in Dundee was set on fire.

The white Hyundai 110 was found shortly after it was stolen in Ballochmyle Drive, severely damaged after having been set on fire.

Police say the vehicle was taken sometime between 8:30pm on Wednesday December 15 and 3am on Thursday December 16.

They have launched an appeal for witnesses who may have seen the car or have dashcam footage.

Dashcam appeal

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating the theft of a car from outside an address in Hebrides Drive, Dundee, which took place between 8:30pm Wednesday 15 and 3am Thursday December 16.

“The white Hyundai 110, registration ST15ZWP, was found shortly after 3am in Ballochmyle Drive, severely damaged after having been set on fire.

“If you have any information that could help us, particularly if you drove past this car at some point and have dashcam footage, please call 101 or speak to any police officer.

“Also, information can be given 100% anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

“Our reference is incident 0311 of December 16.”