Dundee mum fears for children’s health in mould infested council flat

By James Simpson
December 22 2021, 7.25pm Updated: December 22 2021, 7.25pm
Darcy Lee May is concerned about the condensation on the windows in her house.
A Dundee mum says she fears for her children’s long-term health after her council flat was infested with mould.

Darcey Lee May has been at loggerheads with Dundee City Council during a year-long dispute.

The St Nicholas Place resident said her children Skarlett Cameron, six, and Finlay Tait, two, are now using inhalers amid fears the mould is exacerbating their health problems.

Speaking to The Courier, she explained there is “no where else to turn” as she pleads with the local authority to fix it.

Darcey Lee May at her property in St Mary’s, Dundee.

‘It’s spreading around the house’

The 20-year-old said: “It has been like this for over a year now.

“Both Skarlett and Finlay are using inhalers.

“They both suffered with bronchitis in the past. The doctor said living in this environment won’t be helping them.

“I’ve tried everything to keep the mould at bay but it’s spreading around the house.

“It has been an ongoing problem over the last year, it started in the bathroom and began to spread.

Darcey said the mould is starting to spread to other parts of the address.

“The carpet in my bedroom had to be uplifted because it was damp and had mould — I’ve currently got bare floorboards.

“In the kids’ room, the carpet also stinks of mould but I can’t lift that one as the room would be too cold for them.

“I’ve raised several concerns with Dundee City Council regarding this. Covid-19 is delaying some maintenance work, they’ve said.

“A housing officer informed me two months ago that it would potentially take two weeks from then to get it resolved.

“Unfortunately nothing was done at that time.”

‘No where else to turn’

Darcey says her children shouldn’t be left to stay in these conditions as she shared some images of the property.

She added: “We’ve had to bin some of our furniture because of the issues and the mould is spreading to the living room now.

Darcey’s children are using inhalers and she fears the damp is damaging their health.

“I have no where else to turn but the reality is my kids shouldn’t be left staying in this.

“Out of frustration I shared some pictures of the property on social media and people agreed that it wasn’t acceptable.”

Dundee City Council has confirmed it is aware of the matter and is working with the tenant to resolve the matter.

A spokesman added: “We are engaged in this matter and undertaking the necessary steps to resolve the issue.”

How can I keep mould out of my home this winter – and how does it affect my health?

