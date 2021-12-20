Car ‘substantially’ damaged in hit and run in Broughty Ferry

An error occurred. Please try again.

Witnesses are being sought after a car was “substantially damaged” in a hit and run in Broughty Ferry.

No one was seriously injured in the two-car collision near Douglas Terrace last week but police hope to find one of the drivers, who did not stop.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Broughty Ferry.

“About 12.25pm on Wednesday December 15, two cars were involved in a collision at the junction of Douglas Terrace/Dundee Road/Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry.

Substantial damage

“One car, a blue Audi A3, stopped at the scene and was substantially damaged.

“The other is described as a small navy blue car, similar to a Fiesta or small Fiat. This car did not stop and drove off along Douglas Terrace.

“Fortunately, as far as we are aware, nobody was seriously injured.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could assist police inquiries, is asked to call 101 or speak to any police officer.

The reference is incident 1308 of December 15.