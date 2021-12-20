Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Car ‘substantially’ damaged in hit and run in Broughty Ferry

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 20 2021, 12.17pm Updated: December 20 2021, 2.47pm
The Dundee Road junction where the hit and run took place.
The Dundee Road junction where the hit and run took place.

Witnesses are being sought after a car was “substantially damaged” in a hit and run in Broughty Ferry.

No one was seriously injured in the two-car collision near Douglas Terrace last week but police hope to find one of the drivers, who did not stop.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for information following a road traffic collision in Broughty Ferry.

“About 12.25pm on Wednesday December 15, two cars were involved in a collision at the junction of Douglas Terrace/Dundee Road/Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry.

Substantial damage

“One car, a blue Audi A3, stopped at the scene and was substantially damaged.

“The other is described as a small navy blue car, similar to a Fiesta or small Fiat. This car did not stop and drove off along Douglas Terrace.

“Fortunately, as far as we are aware, nobody was seriously injured.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any other information that could assist police inquiries, is asked to call 101 or speak to any police officer.

The reference is incident 1308 of December 15.

New crossing with traffic lights to be installed on busy Broughty Ferry road

More from The Courier