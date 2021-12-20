Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

‘Knock the crap out of these despicable meters’ — Rage at Dundee parking charges

By Matteo Bell
December 20 2021, 5.47pm Updated: December 20 2021, 6.40pm
Roseangle car park
Roseangle car park

Motorists in the West End of Dundee have been forced to pay up or find another spot after the council failed to lift fees for home working residents.

Locals have demanded Dundee City Council lift parking fees at seven car parks across the West End — as was the case when the first Covid-19 work from home orders were sent out last spring.

Currently, drivers must cough up £2 a day to use each of the car parks between 9am and 5pm.

This expense may have been avoided if they were working in the office, however, the Scottish Government has put a legal duty on employers to allow home working.

The council’s lack of action has prompted an uproar from residents, with some even graffitiing signs in an effort to show their outrage.

A vandalised sign.

One sign which notifies residents of the charges being reinstated has been marked “would someone with less to lose than me please knock the crap out of these despicable metres.”

Others have reported the issue to their local councillors.

‘A money-making excuse’

Rosie Ivins, a resident of Bellefield Avenue, has called the charges “a money-making excuse”.

She said: “We’ve asked if the council can lift the charges or at least give some sort of parking permit for residents but they won’t shift.

“I’m working from home now and I’ll always avoid parking there because you have to pay and keep running down to update your ticket — it just doesn’t work.

Cars at Roseangle car park.

“People avoid parking there and what you actually get is double parking on the streets around here.

“(The council) won’t compromise on it.”

Karyn Joss, another Bellefield Avenue resident, added: “I moved in about a year ago and I originally thought there would be some kind of permit system.

“It hasn’t affected me yet, but I can imagine it’s quite the issue for a lot of people around here.

“I don’t know if it’s likely to change.”

‘No wonder residents are angry’

Councillor Fraser Macpherson has picked up the residents calls and plans to bring their demands to a meeting of the council’s city development committee next month.

He said: “I am very critical of the council’s inaction on this, which flies in the face of the Scottish Government’s instruction to work from home given the latest turn of events on Covid-19.

“The council is placing a disincentive to working from home – something that is not, in my view, a responsible approach.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson.

“The West End is unique in the city in having the only Dundee car parks in residential areas with parking charges but without any form of residents’ parking scheme, due to the failure of the SNP administration to make progress on the issue.

“We now have a situation where people are being expected to work from home but the council is putting a clear disincentive by taxing residents for doing so.

“No wonder residents are angry.”

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Elected members are expected to discuss this matter at the city development committee meeting in January.”

Where are the car parks?

  • Roseangle
  • Pennycook Lane
  • Miller’s Wynd
  • Mid Wynd
  • Bellfield North
  • Ryehill Lane
  • Union Place North

