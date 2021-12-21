Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Seriously ill Angus tot surprised by Santa ahead of life-threatening surgery

By Lindsey Hamilton
December 21 2021, 1.06pm Updated: December 21 2021, 1.26pm
Kinsley (centre) enjoyed her festive visit with mum, Eden Kennedy, and (children from left) brother Freddie McMillan, cousins Abby Kennedy and Erin Kennedy.
Kinsley (centre) enjoyed her festive visit with mum, Eden Kennedy, and (children from left) brother Freddie McMillan, cousins Abby Kennedy and Erin Kennedy.

Santa Claus and a few festive friends helped make some special Christmas memories for a little girl from Angus as she prepares for life-threatening surgery.

Kinsley McMillan was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour in September last year, when she was just five months old.

Now 21 months, the Forfar youngster is preparing for major surgery in January to prolong her life.

Without it, doctors say she may only live for two or three months.

Kinsley has already had crucial surgeries and gruelling chemotherapy and in January almost died during surgery.

She spent another three months in hospital and the tumour has left Kinsley completely blind.

On Monday, the brave youngster was paid a visit by Santa, the Grinch, a snowman and and a couple of elves.

Kinsley McMillan with Santa.

Kinsley’s mum Eden, 21, said: “Everyone was so excited about the visit so although Kinsley couldn’t see the special visitors she could pick up on everyone else’s excitement and she knew they were here.

“It was amazing that they could visit Kinsley at home. She doesn’t really like going out and being among too many people.

“Home is Kinsley’s safe place so it was brilliant Santa and the others visited her here.

“This has given us all some lovely Christmas memories.”

The visit was arranged by Bobbi Murray, a Forfar woman who follows a blog about Kinsley’s illness, called Kisses from Kinsley.

Kinsley and elf Bobbi Murray, who organised the special visit.

Kinsley’s gran Karen Kennedy said: “For now we want Kinsley to be happy and make as many memories as possible with her.

“She has been having music and beauty therapy this month, as well as the visit from  Santa and his helpers.

“We are going to treasure every second this Christmas. We are so grateful to Bobbi and her helpers.

“Kinsley isn’t really up for going out and about right now, she just wants to cuddle and kiss her family at home where she feels safe.”

Mum ‘dreading’ surgery

Kinsley and Eden are now preparing for further surgery at the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh on January 5.

The life-threatening operation could last up to 12 hours and aims to remove 80% of the tumour, called an optic nerve glioma, from Kinsley’s brain.

Eden admitted she is dreading the surgery but has agreed to go ahead as she knows it’s the only chance to prolong her daughter’s life.

She explained that the surgery won’t cure Kinsley but the hope is it will make her live long enough to allow other possible treatments to become available in future.

Eden said: “It will be a very risky and a big operation.

“I hate that she has to go through this but it really is a last resort for us.

“I’m hoping it will buy Kinsley some time for other possible treatments to become available.

“Her tumour has become really aggressive and is now growing much quicker than everyone believed it would. We have to do something.”

Eden explained recently the tumour’s behaviour has been changing, adding: “This means nothing is working and at the current rate of growth Kinsley maybe has only two or three months left to live.

“I’m really scared and I’m not even overly optimistic about how the operation will go.

“It’s now either this or she will definitely die sooner rather than later. Right now I’m trying not to thing too much about the operation.”

Kinsley with the Grinch and snowman.

Gran Karen described the situation as a “gun pointed in your back”.

“Kinsley’s results from the MRI were the worst they could be,” she said.

“We won’t give up hope yet and Eden has made the very difficult decision to have the tumour surgically removed to buy time for Kinsley to find effective treatment for her.

“Life at the moment is to keep Kinsley safe, happy and alive to become prepared for this major life-threatening surgery.

“This surgery will leave Kinsley with a damaged pituitary gland and other neurological difficulties so making this decision wasn’t easy.

“Watching your child suffer is just the worst thing ever and nothing else matters, nothing comes close.

“Until your child is medically fragile it’s not something that can be understood. Living with a child with cancer is like having a gun pointed in your back.”

Kinsley with her brother and cousins. From left: Abby Kennedy (8), Freddie McMillan (2), Kinsley McMillan (1) and Erin Kennedy (16).

What is a glioma?

Gliomas are brain tumours which can be extremely difficult to treat because of the way they grow.

This is different to other solid tumours and makes surgical removal of the entire tumour almost impossible.

Karen said: “Gliomas have a tendril-like appearance which can extend some distance from the main tumour mass into surrounding normal brain tissue.

“The aim of cancer surgery normally is to remove the whole tumour  in one piece, with clear margins of healthy tissue around the tumour.

“This generally isn’t able to be done with a glioma, where a balance has to be made between tumour removal and risks to cognitive function, or even immediate patient survival.

“To remove the entire tumour could involve major and catastrophic damage, so some tumour is inevitably left which can then regrow in the initial tumour site or in other areas of the brain.”

Carnoustie widow runs 2021km in husband’s memory

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier