Tay Road Bridge reopens after four-hour police incident

By Steven Rae
December 20 2021, 8.11pm Updated: December 21 2021, 6.09am
Tay Road Bridge closure today
The Tay Road Bridge. (stock image).

The Tay Road Bridge has reopened in both directions after being shut for four hours.

She route connecting Dundee and Fife closed to traffic due to an ongoing police incident, which began around 7.38pm

Bridge staff posted on Twitter on Monday to say it had closed at both the Dundee and Fife ends.

Police Scotland said that emergency services were “currently dealing with a concern for person call at the Tay Bridge”.

“Police were contacted around 7.30pm tonight. Officers remain at the scene,” they added.

An update at 8.08pm said traffic headed southbound was being diverted from the ramps on the approach to the bridge at the Dundee end.

As of 11pm, the bridge was still closed, with some motorists at the Fife end of the bridge sitting in traffic for more than three hours.

However, by 11.24pm, the northbound carriageway reopened to traffic, followed by the opposite side, two minutes later.

It is unknown the outcome of the police response, officers have been approached for comment.

 

