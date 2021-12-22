Storm Arwen damage ‘unprecedented’ as Dundee clear up continues a month on

An error occurred. Please try again.

Storm Arwen has caused “unprecedented” damage to trees in the city, as council workers continue to clean up the damage caused.

Dundee City Council’s environment employees are continuing to fix the damage in the aftermath of the storm almost a month on.

The extreme weather hit the area with force on Friday November 26 with Dundee’s trees being significantly affected by powerful gusts at the time.

Forestry works will continue to take place into 2022 after hundreds of trees were damaged and brought down in residential neighbourhoods, school grounds and parks.

Following the initial clearing works after the storm, the council’s forestry team with

colleagues collected reports from the public, surveyed green spaces and have

continued to clear fallen trees in priority areas.

Clear-up to continue after festive period

The next stage of the Dundee clean-up will include the city’s parks and open spaces

which is scheduled to begin after the festive period.

Templeton Woods will continue to remain closed to members of the public at this time

due to the scale of the storm damage and will open when fallen trees and branches

can be safely removed from pathways.

Neighbourhood Services convener, Councillor Anne Rendall, said: “The scale of

the damage to our city’s trees by Storm Arwen has been unprecedented.

“Many of our experienced Forestry and Greenspace officers have noted that the damage caused has been worse than anything they’ve seen in Dundee before.

Camperdown Park storm damaged

“There will still be a large amount of work required in order to clear areas of the city,

including to Templeton Woods and parts of Balgay Park, Camperdown Park and the

Green Circular.

“It’s important that this is carried out safely and therefore could take

some time to be completed.

“The council’s staff are working hard to get our outdoor areas cleared and we must be

patient to allow them to do this.”

Residents have been asked to follow the many warning signs currently in place at a number of Dundee’s outdoor spaces and not to climb on fallen trees.

The gallery below shows some of the damage to trees across Tayside and Fife.