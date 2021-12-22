Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen damage ‘unprecedented’ as Dundee clear up continues a month on

By Steven Rae
December 22 2021, 7.30pm Updated: December 22 2021, 7.31pm
Storm Arwen trees Dundee
Fallen trees in Templeton Woods, Dundee, following Storm Arwen.

Storm Arwen has caused “unprecedented” damage to trees in the city, as council workers continue to clean up the damage caused.

Dundee City Council’s environment employees are continuing to fix the damage in the aftermath of the storm almost a month on.

The extreme weather hit the area with force on Friday November 26 with Dundee’s trees being significantly affected by powerful gusts at the time.

Harestane Road in Dundee was closed off due to fallen trees during Storm Arwen.

Forestry works will continue to take place into 2022 after hundreds of trees were damaged and brought down in residential neighbourhoods, school grounds and parks.

Following the initial clearing works after the storm, the council’s forestry team with
colleagues collected reports from the public, surveyed green spaces and have
continued to clear fallen trees in priority areas.

Clear-up to continue after festive period

The next stage of the Dundee clean-up will include the city’s parks and open spaces
which is scheduled to begin after the festive period.

Templeton Woods will continue to remain closed to members of the public at this time
due to the scale of the storm damage and will open when fallen trees and branches
can be safely removed from pathways.

Neighbourhood Services convener, Councillor Anne Rendall, said: “The scale of
the damage to our city’s trees by Storm Arwen has been unprecedented.

“Many of our experienced Forestry and Greenspace officers have noted that the damage caused has been worse than anything they’ve seen in Dundee before.

Camperdown Park storm damaged

“There will still be a large amount of work required in order to clear areas of the city,
including to Templeton Woods and parts of Balgay Park, Camperdown Park and the
Green Circular.

“It’s important that this is carried out safely and therefore could take
some time to be completed.

“The council’s staff are working hard to get our outdoor areas cleared and we must be
patient to allow them to do this.”

Residents have been asked to follow the many warning signs currently in place at a number of Dundee’s outdoor spaces and not to climb on fallen trees.

The gallery below shows some of the damage to trees across Tayside and Fife. 

Fallen trees after Storm Arwen.
Dozens of trees were blown over in Kirriemuir and surrounding area cutting off electricity supplies to hundreds of homes
Storm Arwen wrought havoc on many trees.
Damage caused in Balgay Cemetery by Storm Arwen.
Storm Arwen damage.
A car crushed under trees that came down due to Storm Arwen in Glenrothes.
A car was crushed under trees that came down in Glenrothes due to Storm Arwen. ennedy Gardens, St Andrews - Saturday 27th November 2021 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Kennedy Gardens, St Andrews.
Storm Arwen brought trees down all over Tayside and Fife including this one in Perth.
Dozens of trees were blown over in Kirriemuir and surrounding area cutting off electricity supplies to hundreds of homes.
Storm damage in Balgay Cemetery.
Storm Arwen damage in Balgay Cemetery.
Trees were also blown over in Fife damaging power lines.

