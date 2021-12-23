Buyer of Piperdam revealed as ambitious English holiday company

An error occurred. Please try again.

An English holiday park operator has been confirmed as the new owners of Piperdam Golf and Leisure Resort at Fowlis near Dundee.

Away Resorts have announced that they have bought Coppergreen Developments, the current owners of Piperdam.

The Courier revealed on Wednesday that the company had been acquired by a mystery buyer.

Future development

Away Resorts say it plans to invest in the future development of the company.

Carl Castledine, CEO of Away Resorts said: “We are delighted to be welcoming Coppergreen to the Away Resorts family to support our ambition of forming the leading UK holiday park provider.

“Coppergreen’s prime locations and leadership in sustainability will further enhance our offer as we look to provide perfect holiday destinations for UK holiday makers.”

David Copley, CEO at Coppergreen Leisure Resort said: “Away Resorts has a reputation for driving innovation across the industry and is the ideal owner for the business.

“We look forward to seeing what the team goes on to achieve in its next successful chapter.”

Holiday portfolio

Coppergreen has 370 lodges across four parks in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and at Piperdam.

A spokesman said: “The acquisition will greatly complement Away Resorts’ existing portfolio, increasing its presence in the North of England and in Scotland, and growing the number of visitors the group welcomes every year to over 750,000.”

He added: “Coppergreen is renowned for its quality accommodation and bespoke customer service, offering countryside retreats in attractive settings.

“It has been a front runner of sustainable and eco-friendly facilities, having significant investments in its estate to develop its parks to the highest specification and quality.”

He said the acquisition follows a milestone year for Away Resorts, with the company welcoming guests in record numbers and receiving investment from CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII.

He added: “Away Resorts continues to have a healthy pipeline of opportunities to further grow the estate, while continuing to invest in developing its offering.”

‘Award winning leisure resort’

Coppergreen Developments has owned the golf and leisure facility near Fowlis — around four miles from Dundee — since 2016.

Piperdam brands itself as an award-winning leisure resort aiming to create the “ultimate Scottish experience” in the “idyllic” Angus countryside.

Featuring lodges sleeping two to 12 people, it also includes the Room With a View Restaurant overlooking Piperdam Loch.

It is a popular venue for weddings and other celebrations and includes two golf courses as well as a multi-functional activity barn, which is also capable hosting events for up to 700 people.

In August the company revealed the resort had made a £270,000 monthly loss during lockdown.

Its accounts in the summer showed sales fell by more than £3m in 2020, but bosses insisted the resort was still performing well.