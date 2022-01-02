Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

‘Freya would love this’: Organisation inspired by Dundee girl marks a year of helping locals

By Amie Flett
January 2 2022, 12.00pm
Demi Brown, Brooke Reid and Brooke's mum Janine Plummer from Freya's Wish.
Demi Brown, Brooke Reid and Brooke's mum Janine Plummer from Freya's Wish.

The mum of a Dundee girl who inspired an organisation in her name says her daughter would have “loved” the work it is doing to help others.

Freya’s Wish was set up in memory of Freya Skene, who died in a river accident in Highland Perthshire in July 2020 at the age of seven.

Mum Brooke Reid wanted to help other parents create memories with their children, and to provide support to people in need, following the tragedy.

And since being handed the keys to its headquarters on Dura Street just over a year ago, Brooke and volunteers have helped to support countless locals.

Freya Skene, who died in July 2020.

Brooke said: “We’re only left with memories so it’s quite sad to know that a lot of families can’t make memories because of financial barriers.

“A lot of people can’t work a million jobs, so knowing that you’re taking away the stress of the materialistic things makes it worthwhile.

“We’re starting to get more and more people who enjoy being here; nobody ever wants to leave, they come for a chat and end up staying for the duration of the day.”

‘Freya was all about giving’

Last year a toy appeal was launched, inspired by Freya’s generosity and kindness in donating her own toys for children at Christmas.

Brooke said: “Freya was all about giving, she always wanted to do so much for other people.

“She used to give away all her toys to others, which started the toy appeal. It sadly didn’t go ahead this year but she always wanted to be involved in something.

“She would love all this, it’s just Freya-inspired.

Brooke Reid with mural painted in memory of Freya Skene.

“Freya was always a person who wanted to keep the peace so would love the fact we’re helping make memories, because we had a crazy amount of memories and if it wasn’t for them, it would be quite rubbish.”

Since taking over the organisation’s base, volunteers have given it a makeover so it can now be enjoyed by families who visit.

They have also hosted monthly charity events and giving days, opened a community boutique and assisted families with essentials and toys.

Scores of locals have also raised more than £10,000 for the initiative.

Some of the volunteers at Freya’s Wish.

Brooke’s childhood friend Demi Brown says volunteering at Freya’s Wish has helped her run her own business while also looking after her daughter.

“It’s just amazing here, I love it,” she said.

“I grew up with Brooke but the rest of the volunteers, we didn’t know each other before Freya’s Wish and now we’re like a big family.

“People don’t understand when they come to events that the building wasn’t anything like how it is now and we’re still renovating while doing giving days and referrals.

Demi Brown carrying out renovations at Freya’s Wish with Libby Hutchison.

“None of us could do DIY before but now we’ve learned every trade, I couldn’t even paint before and it’s good even for the kids.

“We’ve got some really young volunteers, including my daughter, and people ask: ‘You bring her here every day?’ and I tell them she loves it here.

“It’s teaching her that even though we’ve got what we want, we have to give to other people that don’t.”

Plans for regular support group

Janine Plummer, who is Brooke’s mum and Freya’s grandmother, says there are more plans afoot for the organisation.

She said: “Our goal is to have a regular support group where people can come in and get a cuppa.

“We kind of do that at the minute anyway but maybe we could start doing it weekly.

“We’ve all got our own stories and journeys and even if you’re just helping one person, it’s massive.”

Freya’s Wish plans to host a ticketed event to celebrate the past year with details set to be shared on its Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]