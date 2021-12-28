Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Dundee

New Year weather forecast: Parts of Tayside and Fife to reach 13°C

By Amie Flett
December 28 2021, 4.10pm Updated: December 28 2021, 4.59pm
New Year dooker Siobhan Crichton at Aberdour Silver Sands in January 2021.
Temperatures in Tayside and Fife could reach 13°C as the UK enjoys an “exceptionally mild” New Year, forecasters say.

In contrast to the freezing conditions that saw some snowfall and widespread ice in parts of the country last week, warmer conditions are expected as we move from 2021 into 2022.

The Met Office says that temperatures could be double the average in some parts of the UK on Hogmanay, describing it as “exceptionally mild”.

In Tayside and Fife the mildest conditions will arrive on New Year’s Day, with the mercury expected to rise to 12-13°C for most parts.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told PA: “The record is 14.8°C on New Year’s Eve and that was in 2011, temperatures look like they’ll be 14 to 15°C (57.2-59F) so it is possible that temperatures could be that value.

“The average temperature in the UK around this time of year should be around 7-8°C (44.6-46.4F).

“Going forward, we’re looking at highs of around 12-14°C (53.6-57.2F), possibly locally 15°C in one or two spots, so it’s going to be well above average.”

Met Office weather forecast this week

Wednesday

According to the Met Office’s regional forecast, temperatures will hit double figures on Wednesday with highs of about 10°C expected in some parts.

There will be some rain spreading from the south-west during the morning but that will clear by the afternoon, with “brisk” south-easterly winds along the coast at first.

Thursday to Saturday

Forecasters are expecting it to be “bright, dry and mild” on Thursday and Hogmanay, with some rain in the south on Thursday night.

Temperatures are expected to be milder on Thursday compared to Friday, but both days should still be in double figures.

New Year’s Day should be mild and windy with rain most persistent in the west – and mainly dry conditions for Tayside and Fife.

The favourable forecast is good news for those taking part in the New Year’s Day dooks across Tayside and Fife.

Charlotte Watson with mum Dawn, both from Kinghorn, during a New Year's Day dook in January 2020.
That includes the Broughty Ferry dook, which returns after being cancelled last year for the first time in 130 years due to Covid-19.

Angus revellers will be taking part in a dook at Arbroath Harbour with proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.

Earlier this month it was announced the Kinghorn dook has been cancelled amid the Omicron surge but Fifers are still able to take part in the event in Kirkcaldy.

One of Scotland’s most popular events takes place at South Queensferry, in the shadow of the Forth bridges.

