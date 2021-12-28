New Year weather forecast: Parts of Tayside and Fife to reach 13°C

An error occurred. Please try again.

Temperatures in Tayside and Fife could reach 13°C as the UK enjoys an “exceptionally mild” New Year, forecasters say.

In contrast to the freezing conditions that saw some snowfall and widespread ice in parts of the country last week, warmer conditions are expected as we move from 2021 into 2022.

The Met Office says that temperatures could be double the average in some parts of the UK on Hogmanay, describing it as “exceptionally mild”.

In Tayside and Fife the mildest conditions will arrive on New Year’s Day, with the mercury expected to rise to 12-13°C for most parts.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst told PA: “The record is 14.8°C on New Year’s Eve and that was in 2011, temperatures look like they’ll be 14 to 15°C (57.2-59F) so it is possible that temperatures could be that value.

“The average temperature in the UK around this time of year should be around 7-8°C (44.6-46.4F).

“Going forward, we’re looking at highs of around 12-14°C (53.6-57.2F), possibly locally 15°C in one or two spots, so it’s going to be well above average.”

Met Office weather forecast this week

Wednesday

According to the Met Office’s regional forecast, temperatures will hit double figures on Wednesday with highs of about 10°C expected in some parts.

There will be some rain spreading from the south-west during the morning but that will clear by the afternoon, with “brisk” south-easterly winds along the coast at first.

Thursday to Saturday

Forecasters are expecting it to be “bright, dry and mild” on Thursday and Hogmanay, with some rain in the south on Thursday night.

Temperatures are expected to be milder on Thursday compared to Friday, but both days should still be in double figures.

New Year’s Day should be mild and windy with rain most persistent in the west – and mainly dry conditions for Tayside and Fife.

The favourable forecast is good news for those taking part in the New Year’s Day dooks across Tayside and Fife.

That includes the Broughty Ferry dook, which returns after being cancelled last year for the first time in 130 years due to Covid-19.

Angus revellers will be taking part in a dook at Arbroath Harbour with proceeds going to Cancer Research UK.

Earlier this month it was announced the Kinghorn dook has been cancelled amid the Omicron surge but Fifers are still able to take part in the event in Kirkcaldy.

One of Scotland’s most popular events takes place at South Queensferry, in the shadow of the Forth bridges.