Home News Dundee

‘Don’t rock up on the day for a dook’: Broughty New Year dip entries closed and spectator limit set at 500

By Graham Brown
December 29 2021, 10.14am
Broughty Ferry dooker and spectator numbers will be much reduced from previous years. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Broughty Ferry dooker and spectator numbers will be much reduced from previous years. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Don’t rock up expecting a spur of the moment dip to start 2022.

That’s the clear message from organisers of the Broughty Ferry Dook just days ahead of the event’s return.

After a Covid cancellation in 2021 – the first in its 130-year-history – one of Scotland’s most famous Ne’er Day seaside spectacles is back.

It will take place at noon on January 1.

But there will be no entries on the day.

And organisers say Saturday spectator numbers are being strictly limited to 500 to comply with the new coronavirus restrictions on outdoor gatherings.

Broughty Ferry dook
Fancy dressed dookers brave a previous Ferry event. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Proud history

Ye Amphibious Ancients Bathing Association (YeAABA) has staged the Ferry event since 1891.

It’s become the biggest of its kind in the country.

And until 2021 had never missed a year.

The dook even went ahead in 1989 when the Phibbies had to break the ice of the partially frozen River Tay for those brave enough to take the plunge.

Phibbies
The Dook was first staged 130 years ago. Pic: DCT Media.

YeABBA life president and dook organiser Joyce McIntosh said the club is delighted it is going ahead.

But public safety will be paramount.

She said: “We’ve gone to a huge amount of effort to make sure everything is right.

“So giving people space is the buzzword for this year.

“There is definitely no chance of rocking up on the day and taking part.

“People used to wake up on New Year’s Day and if it was nice they would come down and join in.

“That’s not going to happen this year.

“We did the entries by post and all of the dookers have been sent out the information they need.

“We have just over 50, which is about a quarter of what we would normally have, but that’s fine.”

New location

And the event is also moving from the harbour slipway to the steps at the flood defences being built at Beach Crescent.

Joyce added: “The team at the McLaughlin and Harvey flood defence office have worked so hard with us, I can’t praise them enough.”

“And spectators are limited to 500. So everyone entering the Beach Crescent space either at St Vincent Street or Gray Street will be given a ticket.

“Once that space is filled, that is it.

“There will be no carnival and no changing facilities.

“Compared to previous years it will be very low key – but that’s the way it has to be given the circumstances.

“Giving people space is what we must do now and we are taking the government guidelines very seriously.”

