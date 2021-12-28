Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Express arrival: Tesco plans for Dundee station site move a step closer

By Katy Scott
December 28 2021, 4.28pm
Plans to put up Tesco Express signs at the site have been approved.

Plans for Tesco Express to become the first retailer inside the new Dundee railway station building have moved a step closer.

Dundee City Council has approved plans from the company for signs to be put up on the unit on South Union Street.

The Courier revealed how the proposals had been lodged in November, and these have now been given the green light by council planners.

Council documents show that no objections were lodged to the proposals.

Extra store for city centre

The chain is eyeing up the unit directly to the right of the station’s main entrance, which has been empty since the building opened in 2018.

It has not been confirmed whether Tesco has already secured a lease on the unit, or when it plans to open the store, but the firm has been contacted for comment.

The shop would be in addition to existing city centre stores on Nethergate and Hawkhill, along with the larger Extra shop on Riverside Drive.

Proposed Tesco site ‘under offer’

According to agent Ryden, which has been marketing units at the railway station on behalf of Dundee City Council, the retail unit is “under offer”.

Other units being advertised by the firm include a cafe/bar and office/leisure accommodation. The office and leisure space is also under offer.

Sleeperz already runs a hotel in the upper part of the £38 million station building, while Costa Coffee has a cafe at platform level beyond the barriers.

