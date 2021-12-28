Express arrival: Tesco plans for Dundee station site move a step closer

An error occurred. Please try again.

Plans for Tesco Express to become the first retailer inside the new Dundee railway station building have moved a step closer.

Dundee City Council has approved plans from the company for signs to be put up on the unit on South Union Street.

The Courier revealed how the proposals had been lodged in November, and these have now been given the green light by council planners.

Council documents show that no objections were lodged to the proposals.

Extra store for city centre

The chain is eyeing up the unit directly to the right of the station’s main entrance, which has been empty since the building opened in 2018.

It has not been confirmed whether Tesco has already secured a lease on the unit, or when it plans to open the store, but the firm has been contacted for comment.

The shop would be in addition to existing city centre stores on Nethergate and Hawkhill, along with the larger Extra shop on Riverside Drive.

Proposed Tesco site ‘under offer’

According to agent Ryden, which has been marketing units at the railway station on behalf of Dundee City Council, the retail unit is “under offer”.

Other units being advertised by the firm include a cafe/bar and office/leisure accommodation. The office and leisure space is also under offer.

Sleeperz already runs a hotel in the upper part of the £38 million station building, while Costa Coffee has a cafe at platform level beyond the barriers.