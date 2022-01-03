Homeless at Christmas: Hundreds of Dundee children without permanent homes

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of Dundee children spent Christmas homeless, in temporary accommodation, as their families waited to be placed in permanent homes.

And it could take almost 500 days for a family living in the city to be rehomed in an adequate permanent home, according to Shelter Scotland.

Freedom of Information data revealed the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted homelessness in the city, with figures spiking in 2020 and 2021.

There were 91 families in Dundee and 219 children living in temporary accommodation in the week immediately before Christmas – on December 22, 2021.

In the months prior to Christmas, 219 and 221 youngsters were in homeless accommodation in October and November 2021.

And the figures for previous years show hundreds of children regularly face living without a permanent home in the city.

In December 2019, 177 children were in homeless accommodation, while figures soared to 232 in 2020.

Across Tayside, four families with children were in temporary accommodation in Angus on December 16, 2021, with a total of 11 youngsters awaiting permanent housing.

In Perth and Kinross, six families with children – with a total of 10 children – awaited permanent housing in December 17, 2021.

Long waits for permanent homes

Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland said: “Life can be a nightmare for people living in temporary accommodation which is no substitute for a warm, safe, permanent home.”

Families are placed in temporary housing when they are homeless until a permanent dwelling becomes available.

They could be placed in private flats, housing association flats, hostels and bedsits.

The temporary homes must meet certain criteria, which included access to a private bathroom, adequate bedrooms for the households and access to cooking facilities and a living room.

However those living in temporary accommodation may be required to share a communal living and cooking space with other households.

“Households with children generally spend far longer in temporary accommodation than those without.” Alison Watson, Shelter Scotland

Once placed in temporary accommodation, families wait up to 28 days to be told if they are eligible for a permanent home.

But they must then wait an indefinite amount of time for a home to become available – and this often become lengthy stays in temporary accommodation.

Alison said: “Households with children generally spend far longer in temporary accommodation than those without.

“In Dundee, for example, an individual will spend 141 days in temporary accommodation, compared to 457 days for a couple with children.

“These lengthy stays are one of many signs that our housing system is broken.

“This is a housing emergency, brought about by decades of under-investment in social housing.

“It’s not right that children are being denied the stability that comes with having a permanent home.

“By building more quality social homes in the right places we can address the root causes of homelessness, tackle poverty and build a future where children in Tayside, and throughout Scotland, don’t have to spend a winter in temporary accommodation.”

Demand for affordable housing

Dundee City Council wants to increase its affordable housing supply to provide almost 600 homes to locals who require them.

A spokesman said: “The council and its registered social housing partners aspirations for increasing the supply of affordable housing in the city are outlined in the strategic housing investment plan which reflects the needs highlighted in the local housing strategy, the local development plan and the city centre strategic plan.

“A recent report to councillors highlighted that work is about to or is currently being carried out to provide a further 599 new affordable homes for Dundee residents within this financial year and to add to those already completed by the council and its partners.

“The rapid rehousing transition plan outlines the stepping stones to reducing the need for temporary accommodation and speed up the permanent rehousing of those who find themselves homeless.

“Against the background of the coronavirus pandemic, Dundee City Council and its partners are working hard to ensure that everyone who needs it has a roof over their head during these exceptionally challenging times.”

Angus and Perth and Kinross Councils did not respond to our request for comment by the time of publication.