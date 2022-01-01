Dundee business to give free gifts away every day of 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee business will be giving away gifts to charities and organisations every day during 2022.

Run by husband and wife team, Made at 94 create handmade, personalised gifts.

But Kevin Matthews, one of the owners, wants to spend the next year giving back to the community.

“This is a way of pulling together something we’ve already been doing casually,” Kevin explained.

“We give away thousands and thousands of things, but don’t necessarily document the fact that that went there and this went there.

“So this has been going on since I started doing giveaways over a year ago, at the start of Covid time. And we’ve decided to take it to the next level.”

The company, who make things like personalised signs, blackboards, craft kits and key rings, will be giving away a whole range of gifts for free over this year.

“Our business makes things to order,” he said.

“So the idea is that while some things may be pre-made – like the holiday packs for Halloween – others will be working with the groups and finding out what sorts of things they need or can benefit from.

“And the idea is that hopefully there will be an ongoing partnership with them.”

While the company has already prepared a number of giveaways, Kevin hopes that other groups will reach out to receive the gifts.

He added: “We make things, but don’t necessarily have the links to those groups who need those things. So it’s been a bit of a challenge for us.”

Holiday giveaways

Made at 94 are not strangers to the giveaway game.

Every year, the company also hosts their pick a present day.

“We do this one day every year right before Christmas,” Kevin said.

“We give away hundreds of products to charities and women’s groups, care homes – anyone could come and pick a present.

“Charities can come and pick ten presents or however many they need.

“There’s no judgement, you can pick as many as you want. We just lay them all out on tables and people can help themselves.”

He added: “We do it because we want everyone to have a present at Christmas – you know families who may not have the money to splash out or charities to give to their vulnerable clients.”

If you think your group can benefit from a free gift from Made at 94, you can contact them on 01382 339640 or through their Facebook page.