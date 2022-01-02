Dundee Dance Event announces plans to return in May 2022

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundee Dance Event (DDE) will return on May 1 2022, organisers have announced.

The popular event, which brings venues across Dundee together for a city-wide party, is set to kick off once again in 2022.

DDE has seen both cancellation and postponement over the past two years due to Covid-19, with last year’s party being moved to October and 2020’s bash being shut down altogether.

However, those behind this year’s event will be able to continue as normal.

Head organiser Mike McDonald said: “We’re hoping that by May all restrictions will be lifted and we can get back to DDE as it was in 2019.

“We’re all really looking forward to it.”

Planning still in early stages

Planning for the event is still in its early stages – and so far the only details which have been announced are the date and the confirmation of an after-party at Fat Sam’s.

However, it is likely that many of the venues which previously participated in DDE will join in on the fun once again.

Mike said: “This is when we really start planning DDE, things are being put in place right now.

“We’re speaking to venues, after that we’ll be looking at what DJs we want to bring in.

“We’re also speaking to sponsors right now.”

Mike and his team plan to dedicate the event to Zahid Butt, a DJ who died on Hogmanay.

Zahid, also known as DJ Zed, was a close friend of Mike’s who was intimately involved with DDE.

Mike said: “Because we were friends for so many years, Zahid was actually one of the first DJs to play DDE, he’s actually one of the few that’s played every single event.

“The only reason I chose to start up the event again in 2011 was because of a chat we had.

“He was up at my house in 2010. I hadn’t done a DDE since 1999 and we were talking about it, and he said: ‘Why don’t you do another one?’

“He was a close friend for 25 years and he’s going to be very sorely missed.”