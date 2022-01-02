Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Dance Event announces plans to return in May 2022

By Matteo Bell
January 2 2022, 3.50pm Updated: January 2 2022, 4.20pm
DDE in 2021
DDE in 2021

Dundee Dance Event (DDE) will return on May 1 2022, organisers have announced.

The popular event, which brings venues across Dundee together for a city-wide party, is set to kick off once again in 2022.

DDE has seen both cancellation and postponement over the past two years due to Covid-19, with last year’s party being moved to October and 2020’s bash being shut down altogether.

Partiers at the event in 2021.

However, those behind this year’s event will be able to continue as normal.

Head organiser Mike McDonald said: “We’re hoping that by May all restrictions will be lifted and we can get back to DDE as it was in 2019.

“We’re all really looking forward to it.”

Planning still in early stages

Planning for the event is still in its early stages – and so far the only details which have been announced are the date and the confirmation of an after-party at Fat Sam’s.

However, it is likely that many of the venues which previously participated in DDE will join in on the fun once again.

A DJ at 2021’s DDE.

Mike said: “This is when we really start planning DDE, things are being put in place right now.

“We’re speaking to venues, after that we’ll be looking at what DJs we want to bring in.

“We’re also speaking to sponsors right now.”

Mike and his team plan to dedicate the event to Zahid Butt, a DJ who died on Hogmanay.

Zahid, also known as DJ Zed, was a close friend of Mike’s who was intimately involved with DDE.

Mike said: “Because we were friends for so many years, Zahid was actually one of the first DJs to play DDE, he’s actually one of the few that’s played every single event.

“The only reason I chose to start up the event again in 2011 was because of a chat we had.

“He was up at my house in 2010. I hadn’t done a DDE since 1999 and we were talking about it, and he said: ‘Why don’t you do another one?’

“He was a close friend for 25 years and he’s going to be very sorely missed.”

