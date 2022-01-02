Police launch probe after man’s body found in Perth flat on New Year’s Day By Matteo Bell January 2 2022, 3.34pm Updated: January 2 2022, 5.00pm A police probe has been launched [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have launched inquiries into an ‘unexplained’ death after a man’s body was found in a Perth flat on New Year’s Day. The body, which has yet to be identified, was reported to police at 8.40pm after it was discovered in a flat on Culliven Court. Officers are currently treating the death as unexplained and inquiries are being carried out to determine the cause of death. A spokesperson said: “Around 8.40pm on Saturday, 1 January, 2022, police received a report a man’s body had been found within a flat in Culliven Court, Perth. “The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Second body found within remains of arson probe flats Perth man, 80, stuck at home as mobility scooter stolen at Christmas Problem neighbours, businessmen behaving badly and ‘unnatural connections’ with a dog — Perth Sheriff Court 2021 review Man found dead in Highland glen on Christmas Day identified