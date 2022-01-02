Police launch probe after man’s body found in Perth flat on New Year’s Day

An error occurred. Please try again.

Police have launched inquiries into an ‘unexplained’ death after a man’s body was found in a Perth flat on New Year’s Day.

The body, which has yet to be identified, was reported to police at 8.40pm after it was discovered in a flat on Culliven Court.

Officers are currently treating the death as unexplained and inquiries are being carried out to determine the cause of death.

A spokesperson said: “Around 8.40pm on Saturday, 1 January, 2022, police received a report a man’s body had been found within a flat in Culliven Court, Perth.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”