Firefighters called to Dundee street following car fire By Lindsey Hamilton January 4 2022, 8.43pm Updated: January 5 2022, 10.08am Watson Street Firefighters were called to a Dundee street last night after a car caught fire. The fire was reported in a car in Watson Street just off Broughty Ferry Road at 8pm. One appliance from Kingsway fire station was called to the scene. Fire crews were able to extinguish the blaze and put in a stop call within half an hour. Firefighters called to the scene A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue said: "We received reports of a car on fire in Watson Street just after 8pm. "One appliance from Kingsway East was called to the scene. "A stop call was put in at 8.32pm." Police Scotland have been asked to comment. More than 2,000 deliberate fires started in Tayside and Fife in 2021