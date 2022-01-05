Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Winterfest confirmed for 2022 return after ‘huge success’ of Christmas market

By Hannah Ballantyne
January 5 2022, 3.27pm Updated: January 5 2022, 5.49pm
Winterfest ran from late November to early January.
Dundee Winterfest will return in 2022 after the “huge success” of the Christmas market and fairground in its first year, the city council’s leader has confirmed.

The inaugural event saw Slessor Gardens play host to a big wheel, ice rink, stalls and children’s rides along with a Bavarian bar for the first time.

Although organisers have not yet revealed footfall figures, council leader John Alexander said: “I think the almost unanimous view, certainly from the conversations and feedback that I’ve seen, is that the new and expanded Christmas offering this year was a huge success.

“I managed to get down a couple of times with my own family and there was a real buzz about it.”

The clear-up of Winterfest on Wednesday.

Winterfest was joined by other Christmas activities at City Square.

But the festivities were affected by the weather on a few occasions, including during Storm Arwen, which forced the opening day to be delayed.

The event also had to compete with tightened coronavirus restrictions including an instruction from the first minister to stay at home.

However Mr Alexander says it gave Dundee a much-needed boost.

Winterfest
Contractors are clearing the Winterfest site.

He said: “This year, perhaps more than any other, the city really needed a lift and the events and activities in December certainly did that.

“Between City Square and Slessor Gardens, Dundonians and visitors certainly enjoyed themselves and want to see such things continue to grow.

“These events will be back next year and this year, being the first, has given us a really strong foundation to build and, hopefully, expand further. Onwards and upwards.”

The Christmas market at Winterfest.

A post on the Winterfest Facebook page said: “The first ever Dundee Winterfest is now officially over!

“It has been an absolute pleasure to organise Dundee’s first Christmas market and we would just like to say a massive thank you to all of our customers who have visited us from near and far, and also our amazing staff who have worked around the clock this Christmas.

“This is just the first year of Winterfest and we will be listening to our customer feedback to make next year even bigger and better!

“We will see you again in November.”

Organisers M&N Events has been approached for comment.

