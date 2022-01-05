Historian Dan Snow visits Dundee’s Discovery to announce epic voyage to trace lost ship

An error occurred. Please try again.

Historian Dan Snow has appeared live on TV from Dundee to announce an epic Antarctic expedition to find a lost ship captained by the same man who helped lead the RRS Discovery.

Mr Snow, who is known for his work as a TV presenter and podcaster, will be joining the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust on their voyage to find the wreck of Sir Shackleton’s Endurance.

The ship was lost during the explorer’s second voyage to the Antarctic when it became stuck in the ice, forcing the men aboard into a fight for their survival.

The television presenter announced his plans to join the expedition while standing on the deck of Shackleton’s first Antarctic ship — the RRS Discovery.

To add to the significance, today also marks the 100-year anniversary of Shackleton’s death from a heart attack.

‘We’re in the perfect place’

In a tweet made on Wednesday morning, he said: “On the centenary of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s death I’m aboard one of his old ships – ⁦@DiscoveryDundee – to announce that @HistoryHit is going on the expedition to find his famous shipwreck Endurance in the Antarctic.⁩

“We will be posting, podcasting & streaming the whole way.

“The exped is mounted by the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, who found the German wrecks from the 1914 Falklands clash.

“We’re leaving in a month from Cape Town.

“And we’re working with @RGS_IBG and @ReachtheWorldco to bring the story and science to as many people globally as we can.

“We’re in the perfect place to announce. @DiscoveryDundee is the only ship left on earth where you can walk in the footsteps of Shackleton, Crean, Scott.

“He wanted Discovery for his epic voyage south in 1914 but couldn’t afford it. It was sent by the government to rescue his men.”

100 years after Shackleton’s death

During his lifetime, the explorer led three British expeditions to the Antarctic.

His first expedition to the Antarctic was aboard the Discovery, which is now kept at Dundee’s waterfront as one of Dundee’s most popular tourist attractions.

Sir Shackleton served as the ship’s third officer during its 1901 to 1904 voyage, however he was sent home early due to his health.

Ten years after his first voyage, the sailor set out for the Antarctic once again, this time hoping to traverse the continent from sea to sea via the pole.

However, this voyage ended in disaster after his new ship, Endurance, became stuck and crushed in the ice, forcing her crew to camp in the Antarctic until the ice had melted enough for them to launch their lifeboats and sail to safety.

In 1921, he attempted to return to the South Pole, however his trip once again ended in disaster after he died of a heart attack in South Georgia.