Driver escapes unscathed after car flips on roof in Dundee crash By Bryan Copland January 5 2022, 4.48pm Updated: January 5 2022, 5.08pm The car crashed on to its roof on Emmock Road. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Five people including two children involved in three-vehicle Fife road crash Man with connections to Dundee reported missing from Aberdeen Drunken knifeman who threatened to murder workmate vanished after car crash near Alyth Car stolen from outside Dundee Sainsbury’s supermarket