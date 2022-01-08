VIDEO: How many names do you remember on Dundee’s Music Walk of Fame?

An error occurred. Please try again.

Dundonians are being encouraged to take a walk down the city’s musical memory lane.

A Walk of Fame is up and running with the installation of the first inscribed slabs honouring legendary people and places from Dundee’s music scene down the decades.

They include universally known figures including Michael Marra, Billy McKenzie and the Average White Band.

But the figure who led the project says it is as much a celebration of those who played an important part in the culture of the city without going on to make it big in the wider music world.

And Jake McDonough has promised it is just the first step on the continuing journey of celebration.

The walk has been laid at the north entrance to the Overgate shopping centre, near Bank Street.

The First Names on the Music Walk of Fame

Here are the names already set in stone – how many do you recall seeing in their heyday?

St Andrew and the Woollen Mill, Average White Band, Jim Boag, The Black Diamonds, Lorna Bannon, Peter ‘Pepe’ Benedetti, Danny Brady, Bob Clarke, Donny Coutts, George Christie, Willie Clark, Susan Childe & the Flamingoes, Gary Clark, Clark’s on Lindsay Street, The Cows, Ronnie Davie, Kenny Day, Jimmy Deuchar, Ron Duncan, Dundee Horns, Mark Dayton and the Honours.

Exhibition, Gus Foy, Alastair ‘Breeks’ Brodie Groucho’s, Billy Hastie, Tony Hoey, Johnny Hudson, John Huband, Chris Hogan, Tam Harris, Hunter’s Key, Stu Ivins, Maureen Jelks, Shona Kerwin, Jim Kelly, Abbie Laing & the Pardners, George Litzbarski, Drew Larg, Albert Laing.

Michael Marra, Christopher Marra, Joe McKay, Mafia, Dougie Martin, Gerry McGrath, Billy MacKenzie, George Montgomery, Tam McLean, Davie Mack, Brian ‘BB’ McAllister, Steve McDonald, Bruce Money, Scooby Martin.

Jonathan ‘Jog’ Ogilvie, Ian Pryde, Poor Souls, Andi Lothian’s Palais, Bob Quinn, Yvonne Robb, Ringer, Grant Roberts, Jim Reid, The Sleaz Band, SanJo Sandra and Joan, The Time Bandits, Gerry Toal, Stan Urban, Tony Vincent, The Wally Dugs, Danny Wilson, Sheena Wellington, Dave Young.

Funding campaign

In 2015, Jake began the campaign to create the walk of fame.

And the first stage came to fruition after a local campaign raised thousands of pounds for the inscribed slabs.

Former headteacher Jake said: “It’s been great to get it done, but this is just the first step.

“Hopefully there will be an official unveiling later on, but it’s already a talking point.

“At the moment it’s not that well signposted. But hopefully that will change.

“And whenever I’m down there, people are stopping to look at the names and reminisce.

“So it opens up conversations and memories.

“That’s what it’s really about – remembering the bands, the people and the places people loved going.”

The group’s Facebook page has enjoyed a great response to the walk since its unveiling.

There is now a drive to get another £2,000 to add the latest clutch of names chosen for recognition.

21 for ’21 – The next band of inductees

Jim McKenzie, Neil Connell, Mike Heary, Jim McAra, Glen Jones, Jack Dillon, Louis O’Neil, Kenny Whyte, Alan Gorrie, The McLevy Family – Frank, John, Joe and Pat.

Kevin Geoghegan, The East Coast Jazzmen, John Ford, Bobby Barty, Alan Breitenbach/Legrand, John Coutts, Jackie Cook, Ronnie Jack, Robbie McIntosh, Clark/Phil Robertson, John T & Green Onions.

Jake said: “We’ve got the initial hall of fame and then will be working through the decades.

“It costs a bit to do, but if we can keep the fundraising going then in a few years’ time you might end up with The View and some of the more contemporary musicians which the city has.

“We want people to go along and enjoy it and we’ve had some really good feedback.

“With a bit of luck it can be added to some of the tourism material for Dundee and it will give visitors something else to go and see.”