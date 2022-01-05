Man with connections to Dundee reported missing from Aberdeen

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man with connections to Dundee has been reported missing from Aberdeen.

Police are appealing for the help of the public to trace 43-year-old Hendry Bradford, who was last seen on Monday December 27, in the West North Street area of Aberdeen.

He is described as white, about 6ft 2ins and of regular build with ginger hair. He sometimes has a beard.

Recent move to Aberdeen

Police have not specified what his connections to Dundee are but officers say he recently moved to Aberdeen.

A spokesperson said: “If you can help please call us on 101, quoting incident number 2150 of Monday January 3 2022.”