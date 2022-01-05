Man with connections to Dundee reported missing from Aberdeen By Steven Rae January 5 2022, 5.46pm Police are trying to find Hendry Bradford. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A man with connections to Dundee has been reported missing from Aberdeen. Police are appealing for the help of the public to trace 43-year-old Hendry Bradford, who was last seen on Monday December 27, in the West North Street area of Aberdeen. He is described as white, about 6ft 2ins and of regular build with ginger hair. He sometimes has a beard. Recent move to Aberdeen Police have not specified what his connections to Dundee are but officers say he recently moved to Aberdeen. A spokesperson said: “If you can help please call us on 101, quoting incident number 2150 of Monday January 3 2022.” Driver escapes unscathed after car flips on roof in Dundee crash Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier 10 unsolved missing person cases in Tayside and Fife — can you help to find them? Man, 31, arrested under Dangerous Dogs Act after police investigation in Dundee Ross McCrorie back following suspension as Aberdeen play host to Dundee £4k damage caused to Dundee United bus after windows smashed on journey back from Rangers game