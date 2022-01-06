‘You’re going to kill him’: Man hit by car then attacked by gang on Dundee street

An error occurred. Please try again.

Residents have told how there were cries of “you’re going to kill him” as a gang drove a car into a man then attacked him on a Dundee street.

Police say the group turned up on Finavon Terrace in Fintry before damaging the windows of a house and a vehicle on the street.

A 23-year-old man was then chased along the street before he was struck by the black 4×4 they were travelling in.

Officers say the occupant got out the vehicle and began assaulting the man, in what they believe was a targeted attack.

Victim taken to Ninewells Hospital

The victim was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment but police say he did not suffer from any life-threatening injuries.

The attack happened just before 5am on Monday December 27 but Police Scotland has only now issued an appeal for witnesses.

Concerned neighbours contacted the police as the assault took place.

One woman, who did not wish to be named, told The Courier that she heard someone shouting “you’re going to kill him” as the incident unfolded.

I heard a bang as the 4×4 crashed into the railing when they were trying to get away from the street

She said: “There must have been six people in that 4×4. I heard the screaming first, it was a mixture of men and woman in their 20s.

“But I believe only two people attacked the other person. The whole thing maybe went on for about 10 minutes.

“The people got back in the car and I heard a bang as the 4×4 crashed into the railing when they were trying to get away from the street.

“The guy who had been attacked got back to his feet and hobbled towards Fintry Drive.”

Another resident says police carried out door-to-door inquiries in the days after the attack.

She said: “The police were here asking questions about if we heard anything around that time but they never elaborated on any details as to what had taken place.

“Given it had happened on the Monday and they came on the Thursday I didn’t think it could have been that bad, but hearing what’s unfolded I’m horrified, it reads like a scene from a bad mafia film.”

The vehicle involved is said to have had a cream interior and distinctive alloy wheels.

Meanwhile the driver is described by police as being white with a half facial tribal tattoo.

‘This appears to have been a targeted attack’

Inspector Chris Boath said: “Our inquiries are ongoing into this incident and I would urge anyone who saw or heard a disturbance around that time to get in touch.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“From our inquiries so far, this appears to be have been a targeted attack and I would assure people we are thoroughly investigating to identify those responsible.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting incident 0593 of December 27, 2021 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”