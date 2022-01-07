Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rev George Cowie obituary: Dundee-born chaplain to the Queen and ‘true servant of Christ’

By Lindsay Bruce
January 7 2022, 5.00pm Updated: January 7 2022, 7.25pm
Rev George Cowie.

The Former Tayside engineer George Cowie, who later became a Church of Scotland minister and Chaplain-in-Ordinary to Her Majesty the Queen, has died aged 58.

The much-loved minister, who was born in Dundee and became clerk to the Presbytery of Glasgow, passed away after a long illness.

Road to ministry

Following in the footsteps of his father who also entered ministry, George, first attended Glasgow University training as a civil engineer.

Friends and colleagues described him as a man of deep compassion, wisdom, integrity, humour and said the Church has lost a true servant of Christ.

Rev Dr Kenneth Jeffrey, Rev Alex Benson Maulana and Rev George Cowie.

George worked with Tayside Regional Council in Dundee before embarking on ministry.

He was licensed by the Presbytery of Glasgow in 1990 and ordained and inducted to the charge of Auchtertool linked with Kirkcaldy in 1991.

A move north

In 1999, he moved to Aberdeen, where his dad was born, to minister at Holburn Central Church.

His congregation later merged with Ruthrieston South Church to became South Holburn Church.

George is survived by his wife Marian, a fellow minister, son Graeme, daughter Kay and grandson Logan.

Shown during their time in Aberdeen, Marian Cowie with husband George and their children Graeme and Kirsty-Anne.

As minister he served the congregation until 2017 when he took up the Presbytery of Glasgow role.

He also convened the church’s legal questions committee and served as acting depute clerk to the General Assembly in 2014-15.

So missed

Rev Dr Grant Barclay said Mr Cowie, was “ideally suited” for the role of clerk to the Presbytery.

“He had a wide experience of church life as a parish minister in Fife and then in Aberdeen and possessed a deep knowledge of Church law,” he said.

The Rev. George Cowie.

“Many ministers and staff members found George’s principled commitment, genuine care and sense of humour immensely supportive and encouraging.”

He went on to say that George was everything you could want in a boss.

Tributes

Dr Browning, served as Moderator of the General Assembly from 2017-18.

He described George as the noblest of colleagues and the finest of friends.

Adding that he was also an aficionado of good malt whisky and amongst the safest pair of hands the General Assembly had known in the handling of many challenging issues.

“How I miss him,” he said.

Royal service

George was appointed Chaplain-in-Ordinary to Her Majesty the Queen in 2017 during a service at South Holburn Church.

Very Rev Professor David Fergusson, Dean of the Chapel Royal, described him as a “distinguished servant of the Kirk”.

“George’s absence will be keenly felt, especially by Marian, Kay and Graeme.

“We offer thanks to God for his years of service and friendship.”

Rev George Cowie formally appointed to her Majesty the Queen’s household as a Chaplain-in-Ordinary.

The Very Rev Professor Iain Torrance was Dean of the Chapel Royal at the time of Mr Cowie’s installation.

He noted that George was “one of the people I most trusted and admired in the Church”.

The funeral service for Rev Cowie will take place at New Kilpatrick Parish Church in Bearsden on January 12.

