Dundee Asda worker praised after going to aid of stricken teenager

By Neil Henderson
January 7 2022, 2.57pm Updated: January 7 2022, 6.45pm
Kirkton Asda employee Hannah Watson.
A Dundee Asda worker has been hailed a hero for going to the aid of a teenage girl who had suffered a seizure near the shop.

Hannah Watson, a store assistant at the Kirkton outlet, rushed to help the girl after noticing her in distress.

Hannah fetched a cushion from inside the shop to make the teen, who was with two friends, more comfortable.

She also helped monitor her condition until an ambulance arrived.

‘I’m glad I was there and able to support her’

Following the girl’s recovery, her family returned to Asda to personally thank Hannah – commending her for her community spirit and assistance.

Hannah said: “When I saw that the girl was in distress I automatically went to help.

“It is just what you do when you see somebody who needs help.

“Her mother was very grateful and I am just glad that I was there and able to support her.”

I was not surprised to hear what Hannah did as she always goes above and beyond to help others”

Hannah’s actions have also been praised by fellow staff members.

Chris Softley, Asda ambient non-food section manager, said: “She is a popular colleague with all her peers and if she sees that someone is in trouble, she won’t hesitate to help.

“I was not surprised to hear what she did as she always goes and above beyond to help others.”

