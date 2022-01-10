Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Pensioners living in Scotland’s oldest council estate freezing in fuel poverty

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 10 2022, 7.31pm Updated: January 10 2022, 9.38pm
Anne McDonald has to wear a dressing gown and use an extra heater to keep warm.
Anne McDonald has to wear a dressing gown and use an extra heater to keep warm.

Elderly tenants living in “freezing” conditions in Dundee’s oldest council houses say they are struggling to cope with fuel poverty.

Residents of Logie Estate – the oldest council housing scheme in Scotland – say they are forced to wear dressing gowns over their clothes to keep warm as it is too expensive to keep their homes warm.

The estate was officially opened on May 27 1920 by then Lord Provost of Dundee Sir William Don.

It is now a conservation area, meaning council planners will not allow changes to the appearance of buildings – ruling out external insulation.

However, with an energy price cap rise expected to add an average of £600 per year to household energy bills, residents say something must be done to make their homes warmer.

Anne McDonald, 75, who lives on Elm Street, said: “If the heating isn’t on my house gets cold really quickly.

“I have my heating on as much as possible but it’s so expensive and it looks like costs are only going to get higher.”

Anne McDonald is among residents of the Logie Estate in Dundee who say it is too expensive to heat their homes.
Anne McDonald is among residents of the Logie Estate in Dundee who say it is too expensive to heat their homes.

Anne said she often has to put on a small electric heater, as well as wearing two or three jumpers at a time or even sometimes her dressing gown.

“The council needs to do something about getting our homes insulated sooner rather than later as many people just can’t afford to have their heating on as much as it’s needed,” she said.

‘I can’t afford to keep the heating on’

Another resident, 69-year-old June Ireland, said her house is freezing.

“It’s okay as long as the heating is on but within 30 minutes of switching it off it is really cold again,” she said.

“It’s far too expensive to keep the heating on all the time so I just have to layer up with clothes during the day.

“I wear my dressing gown on top of my clothes to try to keep warm.”

Call for insulation

Fraser Macpherson, West End councillor and Liberal Democrat group leader on Dundee City Council, is calling for internal insulation to be installed in all Logie homes, following a successful trial in two streets on the estate.

Mr Macpherson said: “I have spoken with many Logie residents about this issue.

Councillor Fraser Macpherson with Anne McDonald.
Councillor Fraser Macpherson with Anne McDonald.

“In many parts of the city, council housing and ex-council houses have now benefitted from external insulation.

“However, because of solid wall construction and its historic and conservation area status, Logie cannot have external insulation measures.”

Architectural significance

The councillor contacted David Simpson, the city council’s head of housing and communities, who said changing the outside appearance of Logie Estate properties would be “unacceptable” due to their significance to Dundee’s heritage.

 

Elm Street on the Logie Estate.
Elm Street on the Logie Estate.

Mr Macpherson said: “There must be progress soon.

“The council has dragged its feet on this and the houses are truly freezing.

“Of all the council-built properties, the Logie houses are some of the hardest to heat anywhere.

“This particularly worries me given the large number of elderly tenants in the sheltered housing area north of Logie Avenue.

“They are in very cold houses and energy bills are currently going through the roof.

“Priority for insulation works should be given to properties that are particularly hard to heat and residents in fuel poverty.”

Logie is the oldest council estate in Scotland.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council encouraged anyone with concerns about heating to contact the Dundee Energy Efficiency Advice Project via deeap@dundeecity.gov.uk or 01382 434840.

He added: “The council continues to invest in energy efficiency measures to help its tenants keep their homes warm.

“A large number of council and privately-owned properties have already benefited from external wall insulation but in some areas, including Logie, this option isn’t available to us due to the conservation status of the area.

“We continue to investigate alternatives for areas where external cladding isn’t possible.”

The ‘little castles’ which put Dundee on the housing map at home and abroad when they opened 100 years ago

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]