‘Everything is gone’: Broughty Ferry barbers hit with £10,000 break-in

By Jake Keith
January 10 2022, 2.07pm Updated: January 10 2022, 3.13pm
Lovett's owners Emily Mckendrick and Liam Thomson outside the barber shop.
Lovett's owners Emily Mckendrick and Liam Thomson outside the barber shop.

Staff at a Broughty Ferry barbers say they are in shock after thousands of pounds’ worth of equipment was stolen in a break-in.

The items, along with cash, were taken from Lovett’s on Gray Street some time between 6.30pm on Sunday and 8.30am on Monday.

The culprits are believed to have gained entry by damaging a window and crawling into the premises before making off with the goods.

The value of the theft is estimated to be around £10,000 in what the owners say is a huge blow to the business.

It will be shut for the foreseeable future.

Camera and iPad among items stolen

Emily Mckendrick, who co-owns the business alongside Liam Thomson, says a worker sounded the alarm after arriving at the shop to open up on Monday morning.

She said: “Everything is gone. There’s so much equipment that’s been taken. It would be a massive list.

“One person’s equipment was worth around £2,000.

“The toilet, which is attached to the main building, is outside and they’ve panned a small window in and then crawled through the gap.

Police at Lovett's on Monday morning following the break-in.
Police at the premises on Monday morning.

“We don’t know exactly when it happened but we’ve been running around speaking to other businesses to see if they have CCTV.

“It’s a real shock; this was meant to be our first day back after time off over the festive period.”

Ms Mckendrick says a Canon camera, an iPad, a Dyson hairdryer and various brands of hair clippers, as well as numerous pairs of hairdressing scissors, are missing.

Fears equipment could be sold on

She says another Lovett’s branch in the centre of Dundee is still open and has encouraged any customers to instead visit there.

“We are contacting clients to let them know what has happened as the shop will be shut until we can get equipment back,” she said.

“If anyone has any information about our equipment or if people see lots of this kind of items for sale, please get in touch.”

Liam Thomson with the window the thieves took out.
Liam Thomson with the window the thieves took out.

Police were seen assessing the scene on Monday morning and gathering information on items taken from the shop, which opened in 2019.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, at around 9am on Monday.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.”

