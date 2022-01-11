Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
How Dundee Olympia closure risks swimmer’s Paralympic dreams

By Anita Diouri
January 11 2022, 7.00am Updated: January 11 2022, 9.20am
Aspiring Paralympian Jack Milne. Picture: Kris Miller.

The closure of Dundee’s Olympia pools could dash the dreams of a Paralympic medal hopeful.

Aspiring Paralympian Jack Milne is now forced to make a daily three-hour round trip to  Aberdeen to train as he bids to qualify for Paris 2024.

Jack Milne. Picture: Kris Miller.

His coach David Haig fears Jack’s place in the Great Britain team could be at risk unless he leaves Dundee permanently.

And he has branded the situation “an embarrassment to the city”.

Jack 20, who is on the autistic spectrum, gets up early to train before college and also uses pools at local schools.

And he said: “With Olympia being closed, it has affected my ability to train.”

Jack’s story comes as Tayside swimming clubs say the Olympia closure has hit them ‘like a hammer blow’ as  swimmers and water polo players struggle for pool time.

The £32 million complex closed in October due to corrosion issues and could be shut for at least another year.

‘I get quite tired’

Jack competes as a para-swimmer for Dundee City Aquatics, as well as for Scotland and Great Britain.

He said: “I am on podium potential for Britain but I need to train a certain amount each day.

“I have to go to Aberdeen to train and I have to go to different schools in Dundee so I get quite tired. I have to get up quite early.”

Jack Milne trains at Dundee Olympia swimming pool. Picture: Kris Miller.

Jack also fears for the future of other Dundee swimmers.

“Some younger ones might want to leave,” he said.

“We can’t really risk losing that talent.

“When I was younger, I was shy and had no aspirations.

“But swimming has given me so much as an athlete but also who I am as a person.

“There’s a competition pool in Dundee but we have to travel and it’s quite cruel actually.”

He believes the sooner Olympia opens, the better, adding: “If it could be fixed, it would improve people’s mental and physical health.”

Is Dundee Olympic swimming pool closure a hurdle to Jack’s success?

Meanwhile, Jack’s coach David is worried that the closure could stand in the way of his Paralympic selection.

He said: “Dundee cannot provide an adequate programme for Jack due to the Olympia closure and an inability of Leisure and Culture Dundee to understand and engage meaningfully.

Dundee City Aquatics coach David Haig. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

“The result may be Jack will fail to achieve his goal of qualifying for the Paralympics in Paris and Los Angeles.

“Or he will have to leave Dundee to succeed, which would be an embarrassment to the city.”

A Paralympic medal is ‘just as good as the Olympics’

Jack’s dreams of Paralympic success have been strong since he was a sixth year pupil at Harris Academy.

And he has continued to put in the hours to excel at his passion.

In 2020, in an interview with the Evening Telegraph, Jack opened up about what swimming means to him.

He said: “I feel like if I didn’t have autism I wouldn’t be me. I just find that really odd.

Jack Milne. Picture: Kris Miller.

“Being on the spectrum has its ups and downs but, overall, it makes me who I am.

“I’m happy not to be treated differently because some people see the disability before the ability and that’s quite sad.

“A Paralympic medal is just as good as a medal at the Olympics – a world record is a world record.

“It’s the exact same thing, we’re just a wee bit different.”

