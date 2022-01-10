Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee bar staff in Covid ‘cover-up’ row told to return to work after sudden closure

By Katy Scott
January 10 2022, 5.48pm Updated: January 10 2022, 8.52pm
king of islington dundee reopening bar
The King of Islington will reopen after a brief closure following union action.

Staff at a Dundee bar at the centre of Covid-19 cover-up claims have been told to return to work this week following a sudden closure.

The King of Islington pub shut on Saturday with upper management blaming “massively reduced trade levels” due to the “promotion of unsubstantiated claims” in a union-backed grievance letter from staff.

Kieron Kelleher, assistant manager at the Union Street venue, accused pub chain operators Macmerry300 of victimising staff who spoke out.

The brand is responsible for Abandon Ship, Bird & Bear, Nola, Draffens, the King of Islington, the Blue Room, and Franks, as well as venues in Glasgow.

The letter, signed by more than 50 Macmerry employees, cited 60 complaints alleging staff were “expected or felt pressured” into working shifts while experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, awaiting PCR results, and after coming into close contact with a coronavirus case.

It also included accusations of sexual misconduct cover-up, health and safety issues, as well as issues with paying staff.

The King of Islington closed the day after Macmerry300 received the complaint.

Now, hospitality bosses have confirmed the award-winning rum bar will reopen on Wednesday.

Macmerry has rejected all claims in Unite the Union’s grievance letter and said it is willing to discuss any genuine grievances or concerns.

Union claims ‘trade union victimisation’

Unite said the decision to close the venue could be seen as trade union victimisation and threatened legal action.

A union spokesperson said all of the King of Islington workers are unionised and signed the mass grievance.

Staff received an email on Monday afternoon confirming the venue would reopen.

Kieron, who previously raised fears the closure could threaten his job, has been asked to return to work on Wednesday afternoon.

Inset: Phil Donaldson, who runs the bar chain, and Macmerry staff. Background: The King of Islington bar.
Inset: Phil Donaldson, who runs the bar chain, and Macmerry staff. Background: The King of Islington bar.

When asked to confirm the venue’s reopening, operations manager Phil Donaldson told the Courier: “That’s correct.

“We are hoping now the media frenzy and false representation online has settled down we can resume some form of regular trade again.”

He then asked: “Do you have an issue with us opening our venue for business?”

Unite is now pushing to meet with the firm following the grievance letter, which alleged a failure to deal with sexual misconduct, numerous health and safety issues, and issues with paying staff.

Bryan Simpson, the hospitality organiser for Unite, said: “We are pleased that Macmerry directors have seen sense and will be reopening the King of Islington.

“To close the highest density Unite workplace would have been blatant trade union victimisation.

“We hope that Mr Donaldson and others will now be more open to meeting us next week to discuss the contents of the grievance with an aim to coming to a resolution for their workforce.”

Unite also confirmed that they will be seeking “compensation and a full apology” following the closure.

