Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Thirsty thieves steal hundreds of fizzy drinks and cash from Dundee cafe

By James Simpson
January 10 2022, 6.34pm Updated: January 10 2022, 8.56pm
Efe's cafe owner Bylal Tugrul.
Efe's cafe owner Bylal Tugrul.

Hundreds of pounds and drinks have been stolen from a Dundee cafe.

More than £300 and 100 beverages were taken from Efes Cafe Bistro in the early hours of Monday morning.

Owner Bilal Turgul said CCTV shows two men using a crowbar to access his Cowgate premises at around 4am.

Bilal Turgul outside his premises on the Cowgate.
Bilal Turgul outside his premises on the Cowgate.

Bilal reported the theft to police when he arrived at the cafe to open at 9am, leaving staff to operate a delivery-only service.

‘Challenging times’

He said: “This has obviously left us very angry.

“I’ve watched it back on CCTV, there were two men involved and they’ve used a crowbar to gain access.

“The store wasn’t turned over by any means but the cash register was damaged, alongside the front door.

Thieves used a crowbar to gain access into the premises.

“They’ve taken around £300 to £350 in cash, along with over 100 fizzy drinks and a blender.

“They were literally in and out in around six minutes.

“These are challenging times for the sector and we were forced to close today and only carried out home deliveries.”

Counting the cost

As well as the missing stock and cash, Bilal thinks repairing the damage will cost at least another £350.

It comes after equipment worth thousands of pounds was stolen from a Broughty Ferry barbers at the weekend.

He also recognises the men from the CCTV footage and thinks they are previous customers.

He added: “Police came in around midday and took prints of the scene.

“Looking at the footage we know these guys have been in the premises before.

One of the thieves inside the shop in the early hours of Monday morning.
One of the thieves inside the shop in the early hours of Monday morning.

“As well as having an impact on trade today we’ve also had the knock-on-effect of getting the front door repaired.

“We’ve been here for over six years and had recently just carried out some renovation works on the premises.

“Someone has come out today and estimated it may cost over £350 to fix the damage to the front door.

“We are aware that other premises were targeted in Dundee over the same time period.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “At around 9.25am on Monday January 10, police received a report of a break-in at a business premises in Cowgate and inquiries are ongoing.”

‘Everything is gone’: Broughty Ferry barbers hit with £10,000 break-in

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier