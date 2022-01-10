Thirsty thieves steal hundreds of fizzy drinks and cash from Dundee cafe

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hundreds of pounds and drinks have been stolen from a Dundee cafe.

More than £300 and 100 beverages were taken from Efes Cafe Bistro in the early hours of Monday morning.

Owner Bilal Turgul said CCTV shows two men using a crowbar to access his Cowgate premises at around 4am.

Bilal reported the theft to police when he arrived at the cafe to open at 9am, leaving staff to operate a delivery-only service.

‘Challenging times’

He said: “This has obviously left us very angry.

“I’ve watched it back on CCTV, there were two men involved and they’ve used a crowbar to gain access.

“The store wasn’t turned over by any means but the cash register was damaged, alongside the front door.

“They’ve taken around £300 to £350 in cash, along with over 100 fizzy drinks and a blender.

“They were literally in and out in around six minutes.

“These are challenging times for the sector and we were forced to close today and only carried out home deliveries.”

Counting the cost

As well as the missing stock and cash, Bilal thinks repairing the damage will cost at least another £350.

It comes after equipment worth thousands of pounds was stolen from a Broughty Ferry barbers at the weekend.

He also recognises the men from the CCTV footage and thinks they are previous customers.

He added: “Police came in around midday and took prints of the scene.

“Looking at the footage we know these guys have been in the premises before.

“As well as having an impact on trade today we’ve also had the knock-on-effect of getting the front door repaired.

“We’ve been here for over six years and had recently just carried out some renovation works on the premises.

“Someone has come out today and estimated it may cost over £350 to fix the damage to the front door.

“We are aware that other premises were targeted in Dundee over the same time period.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “At around 9.25am on Monday January 10, police received a report of a break-in at a business premises in Cowgate and inquiries are ongoing.”