Trains between Perth and Dundee affected by signal fault

By Jake Keith
January 11 2022, 8.29am Updated: January 11 2022, 9.43am
Train services between Perth and Dundee were disrupted by a signal fault on the line on Tuesday morning.

The issue was reported at around 7.30am and affected trains travelling between the two cities, such as those between Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The problem was resolved at around 9am but there has also been a knock on effect to other services on the line.

Passengers on a train towards Dundee from Edinburgh reported waiting for almost an hour near Invergowrie.

ScotRail said anyone with a train ticket could use these to travel on Stagecoach East 73 buses, which runs between Dundee and Arbroath.

 

 

 

