Dundee stalker jailed after seven-year campaign against woman he had never met

An obsessed stalker from Dundee has been jailed for a seven-year campaign of sinister activities towards a woman he had never even met.

Satish Kumar, of Old Hawkhill, obsessed over his victim online, bombarding her with social media messages.

The 29-year-old even travelled the 300 miles from Tayside to her home, Chester, to try to meet her and her family.

He first contacted the 26-year-old through Facebook after they both studied at Leeds University between 2013 and 2016.

His obsession built despite never having a face-to-face conversation with the woman.

Police said he told them in interviews after his eventual arrest he and the woman were to be married and have children.

They said it was clear he would not stop without their involvement.

Turned attention to victim’s friends

The woman blocked Kumar on Facebook after two years of pestering her with messages.

But in November 2018 to January 2020, Kumar targeted her friends with messages as he desperately tried to contact her.

He said on one occasion he was on a train to Chester and in another message he said he was waiting outside her workplace.

On October 10, 2021, Kumar travelled to where her family lived and stopped a stranger in the street, who then contacted her on social media.

He also visited a pub in the area, with a card and chocolates, to enquire about her and her family.

Kumar was reported to police the same day and subsequently charged.

He pled guilty to stalking with fear of violence and was sentenced to three years in prison at Chester Crown Court on Monday.

He has also been given an indefinite restraining order.

Judge Simon Berkson said Kumar was: “In the highest category of harm and culpability” and told him he was “the definition of a stalker”.

Stalking: Police intervention vital

Detective Inspector Danielle Knox, from Chester Local Policing Unit, said: “Kumar began telling his family the pair were in a relationship and inviting them to Chester to meet her, which eventually led to him being reported and arrested.

“During his police interview he continued to believe they were a couple, telling officers they were meant to get married and have children.

“His obsession was very apparent and it was clear he would never stop until the police became involved.

“The victim endured seven years of Kumar’s stalking and simply wanted it to go away.

“She realised his behaviour was a criminal offence and sought support by reporting it to police and he was swiftly arrested.

“I hope this highlights the behaviours of stalking to perpetrators and victims and I would encourage anyone who feels they are a victim of this crime to report it to police straight away.”

