Broughty Ferry road closure causes tailbacks as work on pedestrian crossing begins

The closure of a busy route to and from Broughty Ferry to allow a pedestrian crossing to be built is causing traffic issues for motorists.

A stretch of Dundee Road West is shut between Strips of Craigie Road and Fairfield Road for six weeks.

The work, which was not included on Dundee City Council’s weekly roadworks list, will see a new toucan crossing installed close to Margaret Crescent and the Dairy Bridge over the railway.

Rush hour tailbacks

A diversion is in place along Craigie Drive and Strathern Road, causing long tailbacks during busy periods.

Traffic has been backing up along Broughty Ferry Road eastwards, leading to the roundabout as all cars must approach in the right lane.

Cars are also blocking the roundabout itself as the diversion route up Craigie Place to the junction with Craigie Drive becomes quickly congested.

One motorist said he was stuck in traffic for 40 minutes during rush hour on Tuesday evening.

Neil Cooney, chairman of Broughty Ferry Community Council, said: “We support the improvements and recognise it’s difficult to manage these things without disruption.

“Hopefully they can complete it quicker than the six weeks.

“I would be concerned if these roadworks end up being at the same time as further ones on Strathern Road [scheduled to close for four weeks from February 14].

“That would really cause issues, I think.”

Traffic lights will make road safer to cross

The toucan crossing will have traffic lights, and is designed so both cyclists and pedestrians can cross at the same time.

A kerb realignment and the creation of a central island, which will narrow the carriageway and moderate vehicle speeds, will also form part of the £262,510 upgrade.

The pavement on the south side of Dundee Road West will also be resurfaced from Strips of Craigie roundabout to Dairy Bridge opposite Margaret Crescent.

Speaking previously, Kevin Cordell, the council’s cycling spokesperson, said the upgrade will provide safer facilities for cyclists and pedestrians across a busy road.

He also said the new crossing will connect to a 26-mile leisure cycle and walking route which circumnavigates Dundee, called the Green Circular.

Once completed, the Grassy Beach/Stannergate seaside walkway will be linked northwards with the current route over Strathern Road and through Dundee and Angus College campus.

From there, the route continues up over a new crossing installed on the A92 Arbroath Road.

Mr Cooney added: “Once it’s open, it will be a really important link with the Green Circular.

“The idea of linking up the coastal path along the Stannergate and the new path at Douglas Road is such an attractive proposal.”