Dundee Scouts need your help to become the next Bear Grylls

Dundee Scouts are bidding to be the next Bear Grylls but they need your help.

The 5th Dundee (Downfield) Scouts hope to buy bushcraft equipment to tempt youngsters into the great outdoors.

It follows months of Zoom meetings while members were cooped up at home during Covid restrictions.

But the young Scouts will only realise their dream with the help of Tesco shoppers.

The Downfield troop is one of three groups in line for a windfall under the supermarket’s community grants initiative.

Payments of £1,500, £1,000 and £500 are up for grabs, and the organisation that gets the most votes receives the most money.

Scout leader George Walker said getting youngsters involved in bushcraft would bring the “out” into scouting.

“At the start of lockdown we could only meet online,” he said.

“We were trying to do activities but a lot of members weren’t engaging, especially the younger ones.

“Now we are able to do more outdoor activities, which is just great.”

An adventure with exciting activities

The Downfield Scouts say bushcraft equipment such as knives, flints, hammocks and shelters would get them out more.

And they’d also learn vital skills.

“It’s the whole Bear Grylls-type thing,” said George.

“It will be an adventure with exciting activities.

“Kids spend an awful lot of time indoors playing computer games, which is fine.

“But getting outdoors is healthy for them and gets them aware of nature and what’s around them.

“We should be providing as much outdoor fun as possible.”

How to vote for the Dundee scouts

The public can vote for the 5th Dundee Scouts at Tesco’s Kingsway and South Road stores from now until the end of March.

They can cast their vote using a token given at the checkout every time they shop.

Tesco’s community grants scheme has already provided £90 million to more than 40,000 projects across Britain.

In particular, it helps projects supporting young people, those providing food and causes close to colleagues’ hearts.