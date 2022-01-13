Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Scouts need your help to become the next Bear Grylls

By Claire Warrender
January 13 2022, 7.24am Updated: January 13 2022, 8.35am
The 5th Dundee scouts enjoy the great outdoors.
The Downfield scouts want to learn more bushcraft.

Dundee Scouts are bidding to be the next Bear Grylls but they need your help.

The 5th Dundee (Downfield) Scouts hope to buy bushcraft equipment to tempt youngsters into the great outdoors.

It follows months of Zoom meetings while members were cooped up at home during Covid restrictions.

The 5th Dundee Scouts love the great outdoors.
The 5th Dundee Scouts love the great outdoors.

But the young Scouts will only realise their dream with the help of Tesco shoppers.

The Downfield troop is one of three groups in line for a windfall under the supermarket’s community grants initiative.

Payments of £1,500, £1,000 and £500 are up for grabs, and the organisation that gets the most votes receives the most money.

Scout leader George Walker said getting youngsters involved in bushcraft would bring the “out” into scouting.

“At the start of lockdown we could only meet online,” he said.

“We were trying to do activities but a lot of members weren’t engaging, especially the younger ones.

“Now we are able to do more outdoor activities, which is just great.”

An adventure with exciting activities

The Downfield Scouts say bushcraft equipment such as knives, flints, hammocks and shelters would get them out more.

And they’d also learn vital skills.

“It’s the whole Bear Grylls-type thing,” said George.

“It will be an adventure with exciting activities.

“Kids spend an awful lot of time indoors playing computer games, which is fine.

But getting outdoors is healthy for them and gets them aware of nature and what’s around them.

“We should be providing as much outdoor fun as possible.”

How to vote for the Dundee scouts

The public can vote for the 5th Dundee Scouts at Tesco’s Kingsway and South Road stores from now until the end of March.

They can cast their vote using a token given at the checkout every time they shop.

Tesco’s community grants scheme has already provided £90 million to more than 40,000 projects across Britain.

In particular, it helps projects supporting young people, those providing food and causes close to colleagues’ hearts.

