Grieving Angus widow’s desperate plea to find wedding ring lost in Dundee

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 12 2022, 7.17pm Updated: January 12 2022, 8.10pm
John and Norma Easley, who is appealing to find her late husband's lost wedding ring.
John and Norma Easley.

A heartbroken widow has issued a desperate plea to try to trace her late husband’s lost wedding ring.

John Easley, 73, from Arbroath, died suddenly at Ninewells Hospital last week.

He and his wife Norma, 72, would have been married for 55 years on March 25.

Devastated at loss of wedding ring

Now, not only is Norma grieving for the loss of her beloved husband, who was her childhood sweetheart, but she is devastated at the loss of his wedding ring.

She has worn it on a chain around her neck since John died but when out walking with her granddaughter, Rhianne Cuthill, in the Douglas area of Dundee on Tuesday the chain slipped off and it and the ring were both lost.

Norma and John on their wedding day in 1967.
Norma and John on their wedding day in 1967.

Retired hairdresser Norma said: “I am so upset and desperate to try to get John’s ring back.

“He wore it every day since we got married, it has never been off his finger, and I’m heartbroken that I have now lost it.

“The chain must have just slipped off my neck when I was out walking with Rhianne and I only noticed when we got home.”

The ring is described as having a buckle design and has very faded engraving. Norma said they were walking in Douglas, Ballindean Road and around the Asda at Milton of Craigie.

“We walked around Douglas near the cinema, Asda, B&M and Home Bargains,” she said.

“If anyone has found it I would love to hear from them.”

Sudden illness

John, who was originally from Dundee, went into the hospital last weekend after feeling unwell.

Twenty-four hours later the former DC Thomson delivery driver died from complications.

Following his death, nurses removed John’s wedding ring and gave it to Norma.

Childhood sweethearts

The couple first met at Stobswell Boys and Girls secondary schools when they were 13.

Norma said: “Even then it was pretty much love at first sight – we were childhood sweethearts I suppose.”

The couple were only 17 and 18 respectively when they married at Hilltown Church in Alexander Street in 1967 and have been inseparable ever since.

John worked as a delivery driver for DC Thomson for 30 years until he retired around 10 years ago.

He was also a well known driving instructor, mostly in the Angus area.

John’s funeral is due to take place next Tuesday.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Norma’s daughter Lynn Easley on 07305 076819.

