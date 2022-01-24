Dundee youth music group shines as students receive international radio coverage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee music initiative featuring mentors who have worked with famous artists such as Paul Weller is celebrating years of success.

The Gardyne Youth Music Initiative (YMI) focuses on music making, writing and performing. The participants get the chance to work alongside industry experts to help them hone in their skills and talent.

Among the mentors is Paul (Lefty) Wright who has been asked to contribute to songs for The Jam frontman Paul Weller.

Abbey Road Studios

The initiative has boosted the musical career of numerous locals, including singer-songwriter Marley Davidson, who recorded music at London’s Abbey Road Studios.

The participants get the chance to take part in both recording and performing all whilst being supported by people in the industry.

Artists involved in the project are also introduced to other key areas of the music industry such as management and marketing.

At the end of the programme the budding musicians get to record their music in a recording studio and be involved in the production process.

The programme, which is now open to 2022 entrants, has been a major success over the last few years and aims to change the lives of the young people involved.

Mike Brown, director of the Gardyne Youth Music Initiative, says Dundee has a huge amount of talent and many need that extra bit of guidance to help them succeed in a tough industry.

He said: “Many of the young people who have participated in the past projects have progressed into a career in the music industry and gained recognition and praise for their achievements.

“For a small city, Dundee has a wealth of creative talent.

“This includes receiving national and international radio coverage from high profile celebrities such as BBC radio‘s Dermot O’Leary, Gary Crowley and Lauren Laverne.

“Other successes are the performance opportunities that the young people involved have been given as part of YMI, such as touring and playing at major festivals, live TV performances and international support from major press publications such as Q magazine.”

Mr Brown picked out Marley Davidson’s life changing experience at Abbey Road Studios, made famous by The Beatles, as one one of the biggest successes.

How does the programme benefit the young people involved?

Mike added: “Watching young people rise to the many challenges and opportunities of being involved and watching them flourish and progress onto many positive destinations.

“It’s also very rewarding observing young musicians, some who have only performed alone in their bedroom, walk out onto a stage with hundreds and sometimes thousands of people to perform their music.

“Not only is it fantastic to watch the response they receive, but also seeing their recognition of their personal achievements.

“For me, this demonstrates how empowering music as a mechanism can be, and also opportunities like YMI can provide but also how it changes a young persons life.

“Their commitment to the program has to be praised and demonstrates that there is a real enthusiasm within the city to work together to strengthen the youth music sector for the young people.”

This year, the project will take place at Gardyne Studios between February and June 2022.

Applications are now open for the project with artists asked to upload one of their songs to a Soundcloud or YouTube account and send the link to mike.gardyne@me.com