Hunt for pair after break-in at Dundee Spar store

Police are hunting for two young men after a break-in at a Spar store in Dundee.

The pair stole alcohol and an unspecified item from one of the tills during the incident on Perth Road.

It happened in the early hours of Wednesday January 12 but police have only now issued an appeal for information.

The men were seen on CCTV breaking into the premises at about 1.10am.

They were then seen heading in the direction of Hawkhill.

Descriptions of suspects

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Both men are described as being in their late teens or early 20 and of slim build.

“The first is about 5ft 8in and was wearing a black hooded jacket, white gloves and black tracksuit bottoms, and was carrying a drawstring bag.

“The second is about 5ft 6in and wore all dark clothing aside from white trainers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0139 of January 12, or Crimestoppers.

Spar has been approached for comment.