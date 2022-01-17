Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Dundee

Hunt for pair after break-in at Dundee Spar store

By Emma Duncan
January 17 2022, 1.06pm Updated: January 17 2022, 2.29pm
The Spar store on Perth Road in Dundee. Image: Google.
Police are hunting for two young men after a break-in at a Spar store in Dundee.

The pair stole alcohol and an unspecified item from one of the tills during the incident on Perth Road.

It happened in the early hours of Wednesday January 12 but police have only now issued an appeal for information.

The men were seen on CCTV breaking into the premises at about 1.10am.

They were then seen heading in the direction of Hawkhill.

Descriptions of suspects

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Both men are described as being in their late teens or early 20 and of slim build.

“The first is about 5ft 8in and was wearing a black hooded jacket, white gloves and black tracksuit bottoms, and was carrying a drawstring bag.

“The second is about 5ft 6in and wore all dark clothing aside from white trainers.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0139 of January 12, or Crimestoppers.

Spar has been approached for comment.

