TGI Fridays in Dundee: Opening date, job numbers and menu for ‘world-first’ takeaway revealed By Caroline Spencer January 19 2022, 11.31am Updated: January 20 2022, 8.08am TGI Fridays will open in Dundee in March 2022 [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier TGI Fridays to open ‘world first’ takeaway outlet in Dundee Dundee Eats – the new online food service launching in the city Restaurant review: Traditional and tasty food in the heart of Dundee at Fisher and Donaldson 8 independent places to get vegan takeaway food from in Dundee