Calls for action to tackle ‘vermin-ridden’ row of abandoned Dundee shops

Disgruntled Dundee residents say they have had enough of an abandoned row of shops that attracts rats and fly-tippers.

Householders on Harefield Road are demanding that action is taken to clear the buildings and adjacent area of land near the entrance to The Stack retail park.

Their calls are backed by Lochee councillor Charlie Malone, who has described the site as a “disgrace”.

The site was in the headlines only last week when multiple explosions were heard after a caravan was set alight.

Tracy Dalton, who stays across the road from the old shops, says residents are fed up of the mess.

She said: “Something needs done. This has to be cleaned up quickly.

“The area is a mess and we have to look out at it every day.”

Tracy says the abandoned area also attracts lots of “unsavoury characters”.

She added: “There was real concern when the caravan went on fire. That still hasn’t been cleared away and now people are also using the site for fly-tipping.

“That’s only going to get worse.”

Neighbour Peter Wood says he has lived nearby for about eight years and the mess has been there all that time.

He said: “Something constructive needs done with that area to improve it.

“For example, many people living here don’t have anywhere to park their cars so maybe a proper car park would be one use of the area.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s a disgusting eyesore.

“It’s disgraceful that we have this right across from our homes on one of the main roads in the city.

Concerns raised with council

“The area has just been abandoned and it’s now attracting drug users and fly-tippers.

“The sooner something is done about it the better.”

The site is privately owned but locals want Dundee City Council to step in and take action.

Mr Malone says he has been concerned about the area for some time.

He said: “I raised my concerns about both the visual state of the properties and safety issues some time ago after requests from residents to do so.

“More recently I wrote to the council’s executive director of city development, Robin Presswood, to ask about the apparent lack of progress in clearing the site.

“I explained it is being used as a dump for items including a caravan and was afflicted by vermin.

“I received assurances of intervention in the case of the latter. The caravan was subsequently set alight and residents reported explosions.”

The site is a disgrace and cannot go unnoticed by anyone… hopefully we are nearing a resolution.” Councillor Charlie Malone

He added: “I agree with local residents who say they have complained to the council.

“The site is a disgrace and cannot go unnoticed by anyone. It is also at the entrance of The Stack retail centre which can only harm the retail attractiveness of it.

“Constituents have suggested to me that had this been at the Waterfront something would have been done immediately.

“Hopefully we are nearing a resolution to the problem.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “Anyone who has concerns about the condition of a private site or building can report these to the council’s planning enforcement team.”