Vehicles and tools stolen from Dundee farm

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farm vehicles and power tools are among the items that have been stolen from a farm near Dundee during a late-night break in.

Police say that “a significant amount of property” was taken during the incident which took place at Omachie Farm in Kingennie near Dundee.

Two green and yellow John Deere Gator utility vehicles and several power tools were among the items stolen.

It is believed the incident took place between 7pm on Tuesday and 7am on Wednesday.

Equipment and tools stolen

The stolen tools are:

Festool pendulum jigsaw

Festool dust extraction unit

Festool orbital sander

Mitre saw

Router tool

Brand new Stihl strimmer – Orange

Stihl bag pack blower

Stihl strimmer

Old Stihl bag pack blower

Petrol Flymo

WD40 can

Power drill box with drill bits – Makita

Police Scotland

Anyone who may have saw people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area at the time or who may have saw the vehicles in or around Dundee are asked to get in touch with police on 101 quoting reference number CR/0001940/22.