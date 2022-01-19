Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Vehicles and tools stolen from Dundee farm

By Emma Duncan
January 19 2022, 7.01pm Updated: January 19 2022, 7.37pm
Post Thumbnail

Farm vehicles and power tools are among the items that have been stolen from a farm near Dundee during a late-night break in.

Police say that “a significant amount of property” was taken during the incident which took place at Omachie Farm in Kingennie near Dundee.

Two green and yellow John Deere Gator utility vehicles and several power tools were among the items stolen.

It is believed the incident took place between 7pm on Tuesday and 7am on Wednesday.

Equipment and tools stolen

The stolen tools are:

  • Festool pendulum jigsaw
  • Festool dust extraction unit
  • Festool orbital sander
  • Mitre saw
  • Router tool
  • Brand new Stihl strimmer – Orange
  • Stihl bag pack blower
  • Stihl strimmer
  • Old Stihl bag pack blower
  • Petrol Flymo
  • WD40 can
  • Power drill box with drill bits – Makita

Police Scotland

Anyone who may have saw people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area at the time or who may have saw the vehicles in or around Dundee are asked to get in touch with police on 101 quoting reference number CR/0001940/22.

