Man, 27, dies in A90 Perthshire crash

A 27-year-old man has died following a crash on the A90 in Perthshire.

The road between Perth and Dundee was partially closed for more than nine hours after the collision between a Citroen C1 and HGV lorry near Inchture on Thursday afternoon.

Police have now confirmed the driver of the car died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed but a formal identification is yet to take place.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

‘Horrific’

Drivers who witnessed the crash were left shaken.

One said: “I came upon the accident just after it happened – it looked horrific.

“I could see the front of a car appeared to be under the back of a lorry.

“It was horrible to see that.”

Another motorist, who was driving past the scene on the opposite carriageway at around 7pm, said: “It looked like a really bad one.

“There was a lot of emergency service personnel on the scene and some screens had been put up.

“You always hope it’s not as bad as it looks so it is really sad to hear somebody has passed away.”

Appeal

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the fatal crash to come forward.

Inspector Greg Burns, of Dundee’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man who died.

“We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage to contact us as soon as possible.

“Lane one of the eastbound carriageway was closed for a number of hours and I would like to thank motorists for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious collision.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1725 of January 20, 2022.”

Crash investigators as well as other emergency services remained at the scene throughout the day and late into Thursday evening.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.16pm on Thursday January 20 to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A90, northbound near Inchture.

“Operations control mobilised two appliances to the scene.”