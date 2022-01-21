Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Man, 27, dies in A90 Perthshire crash

By Neil Henderson
January 21 2022, 8.52am Updated: January 21 2022, 10.18am
A 27-year-old man died at the scene of the crash on the A90.
A 27-year-old man has died following a crash on the A90 in Perthshire.

The road between Perth and Dundee was partially closed for more than nine hours after the collision between a Citroen C1 and HGV lorry near Inchture on Thursday afternoon.

Police have now confirmed the driver of the car died at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed but a formal identification is yet to take place.

The driver of the HGV was uninjured.

‘Horrific’

Drivers who witnessed the crash were left shaken.

One said: “I came upon the accident just after it happened – it looked horrific.

“I could see the front of a car appeared to be under the back of a lorry.

“It was horrible to see that.”

One lane of the A90 was closed for several hours.

Another motorist, who was driving past the scene on the opposite carriageway at around 7pm, said: “It looked like a really bad one.

“There was a lot of emergency service personnel on the scene and some screens had been put up.

“You always hope it’s not as bad as it looks so it is really sad to hear somebody has passed away.”

Appeal

Police are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the fatal crash to come forward.

Inspector Greg Burns, of Dundee’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man who died.

“We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage to contact us as soon as possible.

“Lane one of the eastbound carriageway was closed for a number of hours and I would like to thank motorists for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious collision.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1725 of January 20, 2022.”

Emergency services were on the scene for several hours.

Crash investigators as well as other emergency services remained at the scene throughout the day and late into Thursday evening.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 2.16pm on Thursday January 20 to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles on the A90, northbound near Inchture.

“Operations control mobilised two appliances to the scene.”

