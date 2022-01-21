Emergency crews called out due to ‘unusual odour’ in Dundee city centre By Katy Scott January 21 2022, 7.03pm Updated: January 21 2022, 7.19pm Three fire engines were spotted on the junction of Commercial Street and High Street. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier VIDEO: Emergency fire crews rush to house blaze in Perth Train cancelled amid reports railway bridge struck by vehicle between Dundee and Perth Ill wind blows in jury trial as Angus man cleared of farting at police in Dundee Car and lorry crash restricts A90 between Dundee and Perth