Dundee Kingsway roadworks: Drivers face diversions at Myrekirk this week

By Bryan Copland
January 24 2022, 8.56am Updated: January 24 2022, 9.33am
Roadworks are taking place at the Myrekirk Roundabout.
Drivers are being warned of diversions on the Kingsway in Dundee this week as roadworks take place at the Myrekirk Roundabout.

Part of the road will be shut from 7.30pm on Monday with the work set to run for four nights.

The £40,000 project is aiming to address surfacing issues at the roundabout, which is a key junction for the nearby Asda and Aldi supermarkets, Charleston and Wester Gourdie Industrial Estate.

What work is taking place?

The roadworks on the Kingsway are being split into two sections.

  • Phase one – Monday January 24 and Tuesday January 25 (two nights): Work will take place both nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am with signed diversions in place. Northbound traffic will be diverted via Myrekirk Road, Liff Road and back on to the A90. Traffic travelling southbound wishing to enter Myrekirk Road and retail area will be diverted to the Swallow Roundabout. Traffic travelling southbound from Myrekirk Road will be diverted to the Coupar Angus Road roundabout and back down the Kingsway eastbound.
  • Phase two – Wednesday January 26 to Friday January 28 (two nights): Between 7.30pm and 6.30am, all southbound traffic wishing to enter Myrekirk Road will be diverted via the A90 Swallow Roundabout, on to the A85 Riverside Avenue, Apollo Way and Explorer Road. On Thursday night a convoy system and temporary traffic lights will be in place. Meanwhile all traffic wishing to enter Myrekirk Roundabout from Myrekirk Road northbound approach will be diverted along South Road, Buttars Loan and back on the Kingsway eastbound.
Drivers will be diverted off the Kingsway at Myrekirk.
Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland‘s north-east unit representative, said: “This £40,000 investment from Transport Scotland will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A90, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“For safety, lane closures must be in place while we complete the work at Myrekirk Roundabout, however we’ve arranged the work to take place overnight to help minimise disruption.

“We’ll also ensure any noise is kept to a minimum where possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the A90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

