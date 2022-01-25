Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£3.5m Dundee Seagate flats plan delayed further over ‘significant’ issues with project

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 25 2022, 9.02am Updated: January 25 2022, 12.00pm
The Seagate housing development in Dundee
Questions are being asked over the continued delay of the Seagate development.

A £3.5 million flats project in Dundee city centre has been delayed further after “significant” issues were identified, The Courier can reveal.

Work began to revamp the eight-storey building on the corner of Seagate and Trades Lane in November 2018.

The plan was to convert the property, which has been empty since 2014, into 28 homes by summer 2020.

In 2019, traffic restrictions near the site were removed by the council due to the slow pace of work, despite the building being surrounded by scaffolding.

Work on the project started in 2018.
Work on the project started in 2018.

Then in spring 2021, George Martin Builders was appointed as the new contractor for the site by Hillcrest Housing, after a parting of ways with Invertay Homes.

Now, a whistleblower has raised further concerns about progress with the development – forcing Hillcrest, which is behind the project, to admit it is facing more delays.

The whistleblower told us: “The works on the Seagate site are not progressing despite the announcement back in April/May of 2021 that a new contractor had been appointed.

“Questions need asked why the work is still so far behind. If the issue was with original developers who were terminated in September 2020 (as was claimed by Hillcrest) why has works not progressed since?”

Progress at Seagate site ‘hampered’ says Hillcrest

The source added: “There are many unanswered questions surrounding the overall situation and how the project went into default in the first instance.”

A spokesman for Hillcrest said: “Following termination of the original contract, progress has been hampered.

“This is as a result of having to arrange for a number of reports to be carried out by independent assessors which has resulted in significant remedial works being identified.

“These are currently being carried out to ensure the building meets both regulatory standards and our own strict safety and quality standards.”

The building remains surrounded by scaffolding.
The building remains surrounded by scaffolding.

He added: “As a registered housing association, we have a responsibility to deliver safe, good-quality, affordable homes for people in housing need.

“We must adhere to strictly monitored processes, including procurement, and all information related to this is transparent and available to view on request.”

Hillcrest says it is not in a position to give further details on the type of work needed or an updated timescale.

