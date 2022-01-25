Dundee Rotary Club’s £5,000 e-trikes boost helps Carseview deliver alternative route to better mental health

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Patients at Dundee’s Carseview Centre have been given a ride to recovery in the form of two new e-trikes.

The trikes, as well as a static indoor bike, have been donated by Dundee Rotary Club in a boost to helping the centre provide an alternative route to improving mental health.

Carseview, based at Ninewells Hospital, provides in-patient care for people experiencing acute mental health problems.

“Patients really enjoy being outdoors on the bikes,” said Celia Catesby, a physiotherapist at Carseview.

“They have been really motivated to engage in physical activity more since the bikes arrived.”

She added: “The grounds around the centre make it the ideal location to go out on the bikes.”

The trikes will help assist people who are less able to cycle to get out and about.

And the stationary bike allows patients to still exercise when the weather is bad.

The Carseview initiative is part of the Dundee Green Health Partnership.

It makes use of the city’s natural environment to provide opportunities for better public health.

Dundee’s is one of four Green Health Partnerships in Scotland.

Celebrating 100 years of Dundee Rotary

The Rotary Club donated the trikes as part of their centenary year celebrations.

Dundee Rotarians have committed to donating £100,000 to projects across the city.

Rotary president Andrew Argo said: “This is yet another important cause that we recognised was deserving of support from our Centenary Fund.

“We were very happy to make this donation for an initiative which can clearly benefit people in our community.”

Donations have already been made to other organisations, such as the Big Noise music education programme.

The Rotary Club helped out to the tune of £5,000 to help the charity buy more instruments.

