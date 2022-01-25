Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee Rotary Club’s £5,000 e-trikes boost helps Carseview deliver alternative route to better mental health

By Emma O'Neill
January 25 2022, 5.43pm Updated: January 26 2022, 9.33am
Rotary Club president Andrew Argo marks the handover of the e-trikes with Finlay McDonald, activity support officer at Carseview, with Celia Catesby, physiotherapist and Rotarians Gavin Strachan and Robert Dunn. Supplied

Patients at Dundee’s Carseview Centre have been given a ride to recovery in the form of two new e-trikes.

The trikes, as well as a static indoor bike, have been donated by Dundee Rotary Club in a boost to helping the centre provide an alternative route to improving mental health.

Carseview, based at Ninewells Hospital, provides in-patient care for people experiencing acute mental health problems.

“Patients really enjoy being outdoors on the bikes,” said Celia Catesby, a physiotherapist at Carseview.

“They have been really motivated to engage in physical activity more since the bikes arrived.”

She added: “The grounds around the centre make it the ideal location to go out on the bikes.”

The trikes will help assist people who are less able to cycle to get out and about.

And the stationary bike allows patients to still exercise when the weather is bad.

The Carseview initiative is part of the Dundee Green Health Partnership.

It makes use of the city’s natural environment to provide opportunities for better public health.

Dundee’s is one of four Green Health Partnerships in Scotland.

Celebrating 100 years of Dundee Rotary

The Rotary Club donated the trikes as part of their centenary year celebrations.

Dundee Rotarians have committed to donating £100,000 to projects across the city.

Dundee rotary club
Dundee Rotary Club donated £5,000 to Big Noise Picture last year. Supplied

Rotary president Andrew Argo said: “This is yet another important cause that we recognised was deserving of support from our Centenary Fund.

“We were very happy to make this donation for an initiative which can clearly benefit people in our community.”

Donations have already been made to other organisations, such as the Big Noise music education programme.

The Rotary Club helped out to the tune of  £5,000 to help the charity buy more instruments.

