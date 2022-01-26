Lynn McPaul: Helicopter and specialist police resources join search for missing Dundee woman

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A helicopter and specialist police resources have joined the search for a missing Dundee woman as concerns for her welfare grow.

Lynn McPaul, 45, has not been seen since 11.40pm on Sunday at her home on Perth Road, close to Strawberry Bank.

Officers have been going door-to-door speaking to neighbours and asking for private CCTV footage.

They have also been searching the area near to where she lives, using large sticks.

In an update issued on Wednesday, a Police Scotland statement said: “Extensive inquiries have been ongoing since she was reported missing and members of the public will be aware of an increased police presence within the community while this work continues.

“Searches have also been ongoing, including support from a number of specialist police search resources.

“Sadly these have proved unsuccessful and Lynn remains missing.”

Police helicopter assisting @DundeePolice search for missing person Lynn McPaul in the Dundee area. Lynn was last seen on Sunday evening. Any info call 101 #dundee #policeairsupport pic.twitter.com/5uIJRzQrsB — Police Scotland Air Unit (@polscotair) January 26, 2022

Lynn is described as white, about 4ft 11in and of slim build with shoulder-length, dark brown hair.

When last seen she was wearing a black knee-length coat with a white Nike logo on the back, and distinctive white Nike Air Force One trainers.

Lesley-Anne Kelly, who lives on Strawberry Bank, said: “Officers have been at my door on Monday and Tuesday asking if we know the missing woman.

Police asking locals for CCTV

“On both occasions they’ve asked if we have any CCTV of any description that may help with their investigation.

“They were just asking where we were when she was last seen and whether we had heard anything at that time.

“The neighbours all recognise her because she has a pretty distinctive dog.”

Another Strawberry Bank resident said: “It’s concerning that she hasn’t been found.

“There have been a number of police in the area this morning. Some of the officers were using sticks to search a nearby garden space.

“The police were carrying out a similar search at Magdalen Green earlier this week.

“I know the woman by sight as she has a dog but don’t know her personally.

“We’re all just hoping she is found safe.”

Inspector Keith Anderson of Downfield police station said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Lynn the longer she remains missing.

“It is out of character for her not to be in touch with anyone for this long.

“We are keeping her family fully informed as inquiries progress.

Appeal to residents in West End

“We are continuing to work to establish Lynn’s movements since she was last seen and I would urge anyone who may have seen her at any time since late on Sunday evening or who has any other information at all to get in touch urgently.

“We also urge anyone who lives around the Strawberry Bank, Richmond Terrace and Magdalen Green area who may have dashcam, private CCTV or doorbell camera footage to review this and pass on anything of note to us.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting reference number 0157 of January 24.”