Ibiza Orchestra Live: Dance music spectacular coming to Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

The sounds of the nightclub dancefloor will be coming to Dundee’s Slessor Gardens this year as Ibiza Orchestra Live holds its first-ever gig in the city.

The group, a collaboration of musicians, vocalists and DJs, is coming to the Waterfront venue on Friday May 20.

Organisers of the open-air event are promising to take revellers on a journey through three decades of White Isle classics – all delivered by a 26-piece orchestra.

The event will also feature street food stalls along with prosecco and gin bars.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for Ibiza Orchestra Live, is looking forward to the event coming to Dundee as part of a series of outdoor shows across the UK.

He said: “We’re delighted to bring the Ibiza Orchestra to Dundee for our very first year hosted at Slessor Gardens.

“We will have an incredible performance from our 26-piece orchestra, vocalists, and live DJ plus a plethora of other amazing acts.

“We hope that in bringing this amazing event to Dundee, we can help to support local businesses by bringing more people into the local area.”

The event is the latest to be announced for Slessor Gardens this year as live music returns to the site.

Summer Sessions, which regularly hosts gigs in Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park and Edinburgh’s Princess Street Gardens, will make its Dundee debut this year.

Noel Gallager’s High Flying Birds is the only act confirmed for the DF Concerts festival so far.

Pop legends Simply Red have confirmed they will perform at Slessor Gardens as part of their UK tour in July.

And singer Paloma Faith is also set to make her Dundee Waterfront debut the same month.

Host of outdoor gigs for Tayside in 2022

Elsewhere in Tayside, it was confirmed on Wednesday that Rewind Festival is returning to Scone Palace for 2022 after a two-year break.

Otherlands Festival will also take place at Scone for the first time, featuring acts like Bicep and Jamie XX.

Meanwhile, South Inch in Perth will host Party at the Park on rearranged dates in June – two years after the event had initially been due to make its debut.

As with all shows booked for Slessor Gardens, the Ibiza Orchestra Live concert will go ahead subject to licensing and planning permission being secured.