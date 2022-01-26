Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ibiza Orchestra Live: Dance music spectacular coming to Dundee’s Slessor Gardens

By Neil Henderson
January 26 2022, 2.58pm
Classic Ibiza tunes from across the decades will be performed.
The sounds of the nightclub dancefloor will be coming to Dundee’s Slessor Gardens this year as Ibiza Orchestra Live holds its first-ever gig in the city.

The group, a collaboration of musicians, vocalists and DJs, is coming to the Waterfront venue on Friday May 20.

Organisers of the open-air event are promising to take revellers on a journey through three decades of White Isle classics – all delivered by a 26-piece orchestra.

The event will also feature street food stalls along with prosecco and gin bars.

The dance music spectacular comes to Dundee in May.

Tom Cullen, marketing manager for Ibiza Orchestra Live, is looking forward to the event coming to Dundee as part of a series of outdoor shows across the UK.

He said: “We’re delighted to bring the Ibiza Orchestra to Dundee for our very first year hosted at Slessor Gardens.

“We will have an incredible performance from our 26-piece orchestra, vocalists, and live DJ plus a plethora of other amazing acts.

“We hope that in bringing this amazing event to Dundee, we can help to support local businesses by bringing more people into the local area.”

The event is the latest to be announced for Slessor Gardens this year as live music returns to the site.

The event will feature a 26-piece orchestra.

Summer Sessions, which regularly hosts gigs in Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park and Edinburgh’s Princess Street Gardens, will make its Dundee debut this year.

Noel Gallager’s High Flying Birds is the only act confirmed for the DF Concerts festival so far.

Pop legends Simply Red have confirmed they will perform at Slessor Gardens as part of their UK tour in July.

And singer Paloma Faith is also set to make her Dundee Waterfront debut the same month.

Host of outdoor gigs for Tayside in 2022

Elsewhere in Tayside, it was confirmed on Wednesday that Rewind Festival is returning to Scone Palace for 2022 after a two-year break.

Otherlands Festival will also take place at Scone for the first time, featuring acts like Bicep and Jamie XX.

Meanwhile, South Inch in Perth will host Party at the Park on rearranged dates in June – two years after the event had initially been due to make its debut.

As with all shows booked for Slessor Gardens, the Ibiza Orchestra Live concert will go ahead subject to licensing and planning permission being secured.

