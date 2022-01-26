Tay Road Bridge: Two days of restrictions ahead of closure for ‘urgent repairs’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Restrictions will be in place on the Tay Road Bridge for two days ahead of an overnight closure for “urgent repairs”.

An expansion joint on the structure has been damaged, forcing a 30mph speed limit and lane closure on the southbound carriageway to be put in place.

These will be enforced until 12.15am on Friday, when the bridge will be fully closed for five hours for repairs.

The restrictions are causing delays, with traffic queuing to access the bridge on Wednesday evening.

Double decker buses were banned from crossing on Wednesday evening, however this is due to high winds.

We currently have a Lane Restriction on our Southbound Carriageway. This is due to damage to one of the bridge expansion joints. A strict 30mph speed limit has been imposed until we can repair the joint. — Tay Road Bridge (@tay_road_bridge) January 26, 2022

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Motorists have been warned the Tay Road Bridge will be closed overnight Friday January 28.

“Urgent repairs to a damaged expansion joint on the southbound carriageway will mean the bridge will close between 12.15am and 5am in the early hours of Friday to allow contractors to work safely.

“Signs warning drivers of the works will be put in place at both approaches to the bridge and emergency services and bus companies have been informed.

“In the meantime one lane southbound is closed and a strict 30mph speed limit has been imposed until the full repair is completed.”