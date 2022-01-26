Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Tay Road Bridge: Two days of restrictions ahead of closure for ‘urgent repairs’

By Matteo Bell
January 26 2022, 5.32pm Updated: January 26 2022, 5.33pm
Queues on the Tay Road Bridge.
Queues on the Tay Road Bridge.

Restrictions will be in place on the Tay Road Bridge for two days ahead of an overnight closure for “urgent repairs”.

An expansion joint on the structure has been damaged, forcing a 30mph speed limit and lane closure on the southbound carriageway to be put in place.

These will be enforced until 12.15am on Friday, when the bridge will be fully closed for five hours for repairs.

The restrictions are causing delays, with traffic queuing to access the bridge on Wednesday evening.

The Tay Bridge.

Double decker buses were banned from crossing on Wednesday evening, however this is due to high winds.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Motorists have been warned the Tay Road Bridge will be closed overnight Friday January 28.

“Urgent repairs to a damaged expansion joint on the southbound carriageway will mean the bridge will close between 12.15am and 5am in the early hours of Friday to allow contractors to work safely.

“Signs warning drivers of the works will be put in place at both approaches to the bridge and emergency services and bus companies have been informed.

“In the meantime one lane southbound is closed and a strict 30mph speed limit has been imposed until the full repair is completed.”

