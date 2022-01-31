Dundee-based bereavement charity says Covid sparked funeral poverty rise

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee-based bereavement charity has said more people than ever are reaching out for support as they cannot afford funerals.

Enquiries to Funeral Link, which offers support on how to pay for funerals on a low income, have rocketed.

Just over 1,400 have died with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Combined with relatives being made redundant or on furlough, more people are struggling to pay for a send-off, according to staff at Funeral Link.

Linda Sterry, service manager at the charity, fears the stigma of admitting financial hardship is adding more distress to grieving relatives.

“Many people have either been furloughed or even lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic,” Linda said.

“If they are then faced with a sudden or unexpected death in their family this causes massive concern about affording to pay for a funeral.

“There is still a stigma attached to not affording to pay for a loved one’s funeral and for many people this can still be a taboo subject.”

Struggling in silence

Despite pleas for help rising steadily since Funeral Link was launched in 2018, Linda fears even more people are struggling in silence.

Now, she is calling for more people to sign up as volunteers to support people through bereavement.

“The death of a loved one is distressing enough without the added worry of paying for the funeral,” she said.

“As a result we are searching for volunteer bereavement ambassadors in Dundee to help local people prevent hardship as a result of paying for a funeral.”

Compassion and care

Linda hopes to find 14 people to cover all communities. Volunteers will discuss how they can help and direct people to financial support.

“This volunteering role has the potential to make a real difference to our community,” she said.

“We want our volunteers to help us connect with those who have been recently bereaved and are experiencing hardship.

“Ideally our new volunteers already live or work in the area that they agree to support.

“Longer term our volunteer ambassadors will support our ambition to create a compassionate and caring community support service for the bereaved experiencing hardship.”

For more information about volunteering, call Linda on 01382 458800 or email info@funerallink.org.uk