Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee-based bereavement charity says Covid sparked funeral poverty rise

By Lindsey Hamilton
January 31 2022, 2.57pm Updated: January 31 2022, 3.23pm
Linda Sterry of Funeral Link says more people than ever are approaching the bereavement charity for help.
Linda Sterry of Funeral Link says more people than ever are approaching the bereavement charity for help.

A Dundee-based bereavement charity has said more people than ever are reaching out for support as they cannot afford funerals.

Enquiries to Funeral Link, which offers support on how to pay for funerals on a low income, have rocketed.

Just over 1,400 have died with coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Combined with relatives being made redundant or on furlough, more people are struggling to pay for a send-off, according to staff at Funeral Link.

Linda Sterry, service manager at the charity, fears the stigma of admitting financial hardship is adding more distress to grieving relatives.

Linda Sterry of Funeral Link.

“Many people have either been furloughed or even lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic,” Linda said.

“If they are then faced with a sudden or unexpected death in their family this causes massive concern about affording to pay for a funeral.

“There is still a stigma attached to not affording to pay for a loved one’s funeral and for many people this can still be a taboo subject.”

Struggling in silence

Despite pleas for help rising steadily since Funeral Link was launched in 2018, Linda fears even more people are struggling in silence.

Now, she is calling for more people to sign up as volunteers to support people through bereavement.

“The death of a loved one is distressing enough without the added worry of paying for the funeral,” she said.

“As a result we are searching for volunteer bereavement ambassadors in Dundee to help local people prevent hardship as a result of paying for a funeral.”

Compassion and care

Linda hopes to find 14 people to cover all communities. Volunteers will discuss how they can help and direct people to financial support.

“This volunteering role has the potential to make a real difference to our community,” she said.

“We want our volunteers to help us connect with those who have been recently bereaved and are experiencing hardship.

“Ideally our new volunteers already live or work in the area that they agree to support.

“Longer term our volunteer ambassadors will support our ambition to create a compassionate and caring community support service for the bereaved experiencing hardship.”

For more information about volunteering, call Linda on 01382 458800 or email info@funerallink.org.uk

‘Hiding in plain sight’: Bicycle bank robbers still at large six years on from Kirkcaldy raid

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier